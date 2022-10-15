Martin Lewis reveals real reason he was forced to return his OBE

Martin Lewis has revealed why he was made to give his OBE back.

Martin was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the 2014 Birthday Honours. It was for services to consumer rights and to charitable services.

However, in 2022, Martin was then awarded a CBE for services to broadcasting and consumer rights in the Queen’s New Year Honours.

GMB star Martin Lewis at the NTAs on Thursday evening (Credit: Splashnews)

Martin Lewis on giving his OBE back

Speaking to The Sun at the NTAs on Thursday night, Martin said: “I very kindly received my CBE earlier in the year but I did a tweet that I had to give the OBE back – many people thought I’d just got the CBE but I hadn’t – but I just received a letter from the people in charge of such things saying I had to send the OBE back.

“Apparently once you’re a CBE, you’re no longer an OBE so you’re no longer entitled to the OBE because you’re now a Commander not an Officer. It’s Member, Officer, Commander, Knight so I am Commander not Officer so I had to give it back.

“When I did that I think people just thought I’d got the CBE, when I hadn’t. But I did get some lovely messages which was very kind.”

He then added: “You have a little medal thing and they want it back and you can’t wear it anymore. So, if I’m ever in a military parade, which is very unlikely, I will only be able to wear one of the medals.”

Meanwhile, Martin recently began a new gig on GMB alongside Susanna.

Martin Lewis was recently forced to give back his OBE (Credit: ITV)

Martin’s Money Mondays ran throughout last month (September). It saw Martin and Susanna hear from viewers at home through live phone-ins.

Speaking about the new gig, Martin said at the time: “I’ve been the Money Saving Expert for over 20 years. In that time I’ve never seen anything like the cost of living crisis hitting the nation today, focused around the sickening rises in energy bills.”

Martin on his mental health

He then said that millions may be forced into poverty.

He then continued, saying: “Sadly right now the best I can hope to offer many of those families is damage limitation. Only the politicians have the power to provide actual solutions.”

It comes after concerned fans offered their support after a cryptic tweet suggested he was having a hard time.

Martin tweeted last week to say he was “struggling” to get his head together. Kind Twitter users thanked him for his services to the public and told him to take care.

Meanwhile, what do you think of the latest story on GMB star Martin Lewis? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix, and let us know what you think of this story.