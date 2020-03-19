Money expert Martin Lewis donates £1million to charity to fight coronavirus poverty

Martin Lewis, Good Morning Britain money expert and all-round nice guy, is donating £1million to charity for poverty-relief during coronavirus.

With many people not able to work or being made redundant, and with everything so uncertain, Martin has dug deep in a bid to do his bit.

Martin revealed on his website and on Twitter that he has released the money from his own personal charity fund and is giving people and small organisations the opportunity to apply for anything between £5,000 and £20,000.

I've put £1million in a fund to provide grants of £5k - £20k to small UK charities who are doing/want to do immediate Coronavirus poverty relief. Please share to let any charities who may want to apply know. Full info: https://t.co/Iipgw1MVzv — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) March 19, 2020

In a statement he wrote: "We face an unprecedented challenge to our health, economy and businesses, personal finance and way of life.

"And many of those who normally help society - our charities - are going to face similar pressures right now.

"To try and help I am going to release £1,000,000 from my personal charity fund to provide grant of £5,000 to £20,000 to small registered charities, or local arms of bigger charities, across the UK, to help with specific coronavirus-related poverty relief projects."

Included within that are food banks, community aid, financial advice and more.

I am going to release £1,000,000 from my personal charity fund

Martin has been so overwhelmed by the unknown financial impact on people's lives and he has been working day and night to try and give everyone the best advice he can.

But even he has found it an emotional time.

On Twitter he wrote: "Just found myself crying as I wrote this. 'We are likely to see an increase in redundancies and it is likely to be difficult for many to find alternative employment right now.'

"I am working with on our coronavirus financial need-to-knows for tonight's MSE email. Highly depressing."

Just found myself crying as I wrote this, "We are likely to see an increase in redundancies, and it is likely to be difficult for many to find alternative employment right now." I'm working on of our Coronavirus financial need-to-knows for tonight's MSE email. Highly depressing — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) March 17, 2020

