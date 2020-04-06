Martin Lewis reveals he sits and cries over families at breaking point over coronavirus

Martin Lewis has revealed he 'sits and cries' over the families at breaking point due to coronavirus.

The money saving expert has been advising struggling families but is finding their personal stories tough.

He admits he's been in tears '15 or 16 times' since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Martin is helping individual cases through social media and his website moneysavingexpert.com.

I know I’m meant to be the person who can answer questions – but sometimes there isn’t an answer.

Martin has also been lobbying the Government for better information about the financial packages they have put in place to help.

"When someone’s desperate, and it’s someone for whom I don’t have an answer, that’s when I get really upset," Martin told The Observer.

Martin gave an example of a single mum whose employer expected her to continue travelling to work to do her non-essential job.

This means she had to choose between not being able to afford to feed her children or taking them to work with her.

He added: "Many people are facing a destruction of income that is catastrophic for their financial and mental health."

Martin went on to say that he also recognises how tough it is for businesses at this time. And he urged people to accept vouchers instead of refunds for anything that has been cancelled such as holidays.

Last month, Martin donated £1 million to charities helping people through the coronavirus crisis. And he urged people who aren't struggling to donate where they can.

"We face an unprecedented challenge to our health, economy and businesses, personal finance and way of life," Martin said.

£1million donation

"And many of those who normally help society - our charities - are going to face similar pressures right now.

"I releasing £1,000,000 from my personal charity fund to provide grants of £5,000 to £20,000 to small registered charities.

"Or local arms of bigger charities, across the UK, to help with specific coronavirus-related poverty relief projects."

