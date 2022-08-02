Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp took to Twitter yesterday (August 1) to announce the death of his ‘special girl’ Jackie.

Jackie was a fan of 60-year-old Martin and his 1980s band Spandau Ballet.

So so sad to hear of the passing of one of my special girls!

The front row will always miss you @macdonald1jackie rest in peace!

I will never forget you singing along to every word at every show!

The SPANDAU fam and I will miss you

thoughts with your family and friends 🥲 pic.twitter.com/W2Na4E75FZ — Martin Kemp (@realmartinkemp) August 1, 2022

Martin dedicated the gig to ‘special girl’ Jackie. (Credit: Instagram)

Martin Kemp dedicates Carlisle gig to Jackie

Last night Martin paid tribute to Jackie on his Instagram Stories as he played a DJ set in Carlisle.

The text on the video read: “Tonight was for you, Jackie. We missed you at Carlisle.”

A crowd could be seen dancing to The Only Way Is Up in the rain while Martin laughed: “It’s lashing it down.”

Before this, Martin posted a story showing a picture of Jackie and himself hugging.

Martin took to both Twitter and Instagram to pay his respects (Credit: @martinjkemp on Instagram)

Martin put his foot in it

The Celebrity Gogglebox star recently received complaints online about the way he watches TV on the show.

Fans took to Twitter to tell Martin to take his barefoot off of his coffee table as it was disturbing many of them.

One fan stated: “@realmartinkemp can you please wear socks next week on @C4Gogglebox because your creepy toes are really not helping my pregnancy nausea.”

Martin and his son Roman – and wife Shirlie – recently joined the celebrity version of the show, and fans have been loving it.

