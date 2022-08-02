Martin Kemp smiling
News

Martin Kemp declares ‘we missed you’ as he plays tribute gig for ’special girl’ who died

He announced the death of Jackie earlier this week

By Entertainment Daily

Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp took to Twitter yesterday (August 1) to announce the death of his ‘special girl’ Jackie.

Jackie was a fan of 60-year-old Martin and his 1980s band Spandau Ballet.

Martin sadly tweeted, “So so sad to hear of the passing of one of my special girls!

“The front row will always miss you @macdonald1jackie rest in peace!”

He went on to vow: “I will never forget you singing along to every word at every show!

“The SPANDAU fam and I will miss you. Thoughts with your family and friends.”

Fans of Martin stand at a barrier dancing. White writing is placed over the picture which reads 'Tonight was for Jackie. We missed you at Carlisle.'
Martin dedicated the gig to ‘special girl’ Jackie. (Credit: Instagram)

Martin Kemp dedicates Carlisle gig to Jackie

Last night Martin paid tribute to Jackie on his Instagram Stories as he played a DJ set in Carlisle.

The text on the video read: “Tonight was for you, Jackie. We missed you at Carlisle.”

Read more: The Lazarus Project on Sky: Will there be a season 2 of sci-fi thriller?

A crowd could be seen dancing to The Only Way Is Up in the rain while Martin laughed: “It’s lashing it down.”

Before this, Martin posted a story showing a picture of Jackie and himself hugging.

Martin Kemp hugging fan Jackie. White text reads 'RIP Jackie'.
Martin took to both Twitter and Instagram to pay his respects (Credit: @martinjkemp on Instagram)

Martin put his foot in it

The Celebrity Gogglebox star recently received complaints online about the way he watches TV on the show.

Fans took to Twitter to tell Martin to take his barefoot off of his coffee table as it was disturbing many of them.

Read more: Roman Kemp shares emotional reason he does Celebrity Gogglebox with dad Martin

One fan stated: “@realmartinkemp can you please wear socks next week on @C4Gogglebox because your creepy toes are really not helping my pregnancy nausea.”

Martin and his son Roman – and wife Shirlie – recently joined the celebrity version of the show, and fans have been loving it.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix, and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Emmerdale Dean Andrews Prince William Euros
Emmerdale star Dean Andrews issues warning over his Prince William comments
Ranvir Singh in orange shirt
Lorraine viewers slam Ranvir Singh for her behaviour on the show today
Emmerdale Rhona Gabby and Marcus
Emmerdale spoilers: First look at all-new pics for August 8-12
For the love of dogs presenter Paul O'Grady in a suit
Paul O’Grady hits another bump in the road as he tells fans he’s ’not happy’
Neighbours boss hits back at Kylie criticism as he explains her ‘odd’ finale appearance
Richard Madeley and Chloe Kelly on GMB today
Richard Madeley slammed for what he called Lionesses star Chloe Kelly