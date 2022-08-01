Martin Kemp took to Twitter to share some very sad news with his 275.2k followers earlier today (Monday, August 1).

The 60-year-old revealed that his “special girl” had sadly passed away – and he vowed he’d never forget her.

So so sad to hear of the passing of one of my special girls!

The front row will always miss you @macdonald1jackie rest in peace!

I will never forget you singing along to every word at every show!

The SPANDAU fam and I will miss you

thoughts with your family and friends 🥲 pic.twitter.com/W2Na4E75FZ — Martin Kemp (@realmartinkemp) August 1, 2022

Martin Kemp shares sad news

Earlier this afternoon, Martin took to Twitter to share some sad news with his followers.

The star shared a picture of himself and a fan, Jackie, who sadly passed away recently.

“So so sad to hear of the passing of one of my special girls!” Martin tweeted.

“The front row will always miss you @macdonald1jackie rest in peace!” he continued.

“I will never forget you singing along to every word at every show!

“The SPANDAU fam and I will miss you thoughts with your family and friends,” he added.

Martin is clearly devoted to his loyal fans(Credit: ITV)

Martin Kemp’s followers react

Plenty of Martin’s followers took to the replies to share their condolences with the star.

“Can’t quite believe it, life’s fragile we should all live every day like were in the front row,” one fan wrote.

“Such sad news about the lovely Jacky. She will be missed by us all. Condolences to her family x,” another said.

“What a lovely tribute. Such sad news,” a third tweeted.

“So sorry to hear!!” another wrote.

Martin was slammed by viewers (Credit: Channel 4)

Martin’s behaviour divides viewers

The actor’s sad news comes not long after he was slammed by viewers of Gogglebox for his behaviour while watching tv.

During an episode of Celebrity Gogglebox earlier this month, Martin came under fire for the way he watches TV.

In some shots on the show, Martin was seen resting his feet on the coffee table in front of him.

The worst thing, however, was the fact that he wasn’t wearing any socks – something viewers described as “disgusting”.

“Someone needs to tell Martin Kemp to keep that foot of his out of sight #CelebrityGogglebox [vomit emoji],” one viewer tweeted.

“Can’t bear the feet on the table next to the Doritos… even Martin Kemp’s feet! another said.

“@realmartinkemp can you please wear socks next week on @C4Gogglebox because your creepy toes are really not helping my pregnancy nausea,” a third wrote.

