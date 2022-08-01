Martin Kemp looking sad
News

Martin Kemp reveals his ‘special girl’ has died as heartbroken star declares ‘I’ll never forget you’

Martin's followers were equally as devastated

By Robert Emlyn Slater

Martin Kemp took to Twitter to share some very sad news with his 275.2k followers earlier today (Monday, August 1).

The 60-year-old revealed that his “special girl” had sadly passed away – and he vowed he’d never forget her.

Martin Kemp shares sad news

Earlier this afternoon, Martin took to Twitter to share some sad news with his followers.

The star shared a picture of himself and a fan, Jackie, who sadly passed away recently.

“So so sad to hear of the passing of one of my special girls!” Martin tweeted.

Read more: Roman Kemp walks off over dad Martin’s sex confession on Celebrity Gogglebox

“The front row will always miss you @macdonald1jackie rest in peace!” he continued.

“I will never forget you singing along to every word at every show!

“The SPANDAU fam and I will miss you thoughts with your family and friends,” he added.

Martin Kemp looking sad
Martin is clearly devoted to his loyal fans(Credit: ITV)

Martin Kemp’s followers react

Plenty of Martin’s followers took to the replies to share their condolences with the star.

Can’t quite believe it, life’s fragile we should all live every day like were in the front row,” one fan wrote. 

“Such sad news about the lovely Jacky. She will be missed by us all. Condolences to her family x,” another said.

What a lovely tribute. Such sad news,” a third tweeted. 

“So sorry to hear!!” another wrote.

Martin Kemp and Roman Kemp
Martin was slammed by viewers (Credit: Channel 4)

Martin’s behaviour divides viewers

The actor’s sad news comes not long after he was slammed by viewers of Gogglebox for his behaviour while watching tv.

During an episode of Celebrity Gogglebox earlier this month, Martin came under fire for the way he watches TV.

In some shots on the show, Martin was seen resting his feet on the coffee table in front of him.

Read more: What is the Tesco Method on TikTok and how can you take advantage of it and get free sweets?

The worst thing, however, was the fact that he wasn’t wearing any socks – something viewers described as “disgusting”.

“Someone needs to tell Martin Kemp to keep that foot of his out of sight #CelebrityGogglebox [vomit emoji],” one viewer tweeted.

“Can’t bear the feet on the table next to the Doritos… even Martin Kemp’s feet! another said.

@realmartinkemp can you please wear socks next week on @C4Gogglebox because your creepy toes are really not helping my pregnancy nausea,” a third wrote.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Ranvir Singh in orange shirt
Lorraine viewers slam Ranvir Singh for her behaviour on the show today
Princess Anne, Meghan Markle news
Princess Anne ‘knew Meghan would have a very short royal shelf life’ after ‘dumbfounding’ first meeting
On the right, Emma Willis and Rylan Clark stand close together. In a circle on the left, Davina McCall stands smiling in a white dress.
Big Brother ’set to return as ITV signs deal’ but it’s bad news for die-hard fans
Kerry Katona smiling in an off the shoulder top
Kerry Katona convinced she’ll die young so wants her 19-year-old daughter to have a baby – soon!
Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy at the Wagatha Christie trial
Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy headed back to court in sensational update?
Max Bowden Ben Mitchell EastEnders
EastEnders star Max Bowden ‘hasn’t spoken to pregnant ex for almost two months’