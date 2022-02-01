Martin Compston’s body overhaul after weight gain made him ‘totally change shape’ for role

Martin Compston is best known for playing detective sergeant Steve Arnott in BBC One crime drama Line of Duty.

The 37-year-old Scottish actor – who has many other TV roles under his belt – made his debut on the show in 2012.

But while he may be in great shape now, Martin previously revealed that he struggled to return to work following a little weight gain over lockdown.

Line Of Duty’s Martin Compston admitted to putting on weight during lockdown (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Martin Compston discusses his weight gain

Martin opened up on his weight gain last year.

The actor explained that he noticed a change in his body before returning to film the police drama.

Appearing on ITV’s Jonathan Ross , he shared: “[I’d] Just finished filming The Nest. Had my top off a fair bit in that!

“I’m usually a 32 [chest], got down to 30, now I’ve got these tailored suits for Line of Duty. We start filming, lockdown happens, up to about a 34.”

The star went on to say that he struggled fitting into alter-ego Steve’s suits.

He added: “I couldn’t get them on. I couldn’t even get the shirts buttoned.

Martin struggled to fit into Steve Arnott’s suits (Credit: BBC)

“Two weeks of hours on an exercise bike, eating soup, water… miserable.”

Meanwhile, Martin also revealed that he hit the weights in his home gym in Las Vegas in order to shed the pounds.

I had totally changed shape

Speaking to the Daily Mail Weekend, he said: “I couldn’t get into them, the suits, the waistcoats, the shirts.

“It was horrible. I knew I’d have to lose a bit but I’d been enjoying lockdown. I’d been doing weights, so I had totally changed shape.”

Martin appears as Bram in ITV’s Our House soon (Credit: ITV)

When is Martin next on TV?

Fans of the Scottish actor are in luck as he returns to screens soon.

Martin leads an amazing cast – including Tuppence Middleton – in the upcoming ITV drama Our House.

Based on the best-selling novel by Louise Candlish, Our House will be a four-parter on the channel.

It tells the story of Fiona Lawson, who arrives home one day to find strangers moving into her house.

With all her family’s possessions and furniture nowhere to be seen, Fi believes there’s been a huge mistake and insists her home isn’t for sale.

With events spiralling beyond her control, her panic rises as she can’t reach Martin’s character Bram.

But it appears that he’s disappeared, too.

Our House is coming soon to ITV and ITV Hub.

