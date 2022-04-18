Adam and Tayah speak to cameras on Married at First Sight UK
News

Married at First Sight UK couple Adam and Tayah expecting first baby

Happy news after their whirlwind romance!

By Rebecca Carter
| Updated:

Married at First Sight UK stars Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling have announced they’re expecting their first baby.

The couple instantly connected when they met at the altar on the 2021 series of the E4 reality show.

Now, Tayah and Adam have revealed they’re “so excited” to be starting a family.

Tayah and Adam sit together on Married at First Sight UK
Tayah and Adam are expecting their first child (Credit: E4/YouTube)

Adam and Tayah from Married at First Sight UK

Sharing the news with OK! Magazine, Tayah said: “We’re so excited. And the thing is we weren’t even trying! It just happened. I can’t believe it. We’re obviously just very fertile.”

However, Tayah said it’s “nerve-wracking” as she sadly suffered a miscarriage in a previous relationship.

She said: “It’s definitely nerve-wracking and you have an anxious feeling when you find out you’re pregnant again after a miscarriage and you’re going through those emotions.”

Tayah and Adam talk to camera on Married at First Sight UK
Tayah and Adam said they’re “so excited” to be starting a family (Credit: E4/YouTube)

The couple also revealed they’ve pushed their wedding back to next year following the news.

Adam told the publication: “We were going to get married on the date that both our parents got married so we were going to keep that tradition going, but now the baby is due around then so that can’t happen.”

He added that if they don’t push their wedding back, Tayah would “probably be going into labour walking down the aisle and be in the hospital in a wedding dress”.

Sparks flew for Adam and Tayah when they met on Married at First Sight UK.

Adam proposes to Tayah on Married at First Sight UK
Adam proposed to Tayah during the finale of MAFS UK (Credit: E4/YouTube)

During the finale of the series late last year, Adam proposed to Tayah for real.

As the couple did their vow renewals, Adam said: “Recently I started to feel something was missing. It’s been eating away at me and I didn’t know the right time to bring it up. That moment is today.”

Getting down on one knee, he asked Tayah: “Tayah will you marry me?”

Of course, she said yes and the rest is history!

