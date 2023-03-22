Celebrity Big Brother contestant Marnie Simpson has announced some wedding as she’s married her partner Casey Johnson.

Former Geordie Shore cast member Marnie, 31, told OK! magazine: “We’ve finally tied the knot – we’re over the moon!”

The couple, who met in 2017 on MTV dating show Single AF, share two children together.

Their first child Rox was born in 2019. And their second son Oax came into the world in May 2022.

Marnie Simpson and partner Casey Johnson have got married (Credit: Comedy Central UK YouTube)

Marnie Simpson married

According to OK!’s report, fellow Geordie Shore regulars were among the wedding guests.

They included Marnie’s cousin Sophie Kasaei and Charlotte Crosby.

Both Sophie and Charlotte have shared Stories on their Instagram Stories showing them making their way to the nuptials.

Sophie Kasaei posts on Instagram (Credit: Instagram)

Sophie captioned a Story showing her in a car: “Wedding day today.

“I can’t wait to watch my beautiful cousin become the most amazing bride.

“I love you so much it hurts.”

I love you so much it hurts.

Charlotte meanwhile uploaded a similar Story, depicting her in the front passenger seat.

She wrote on her post: “Wedding ready.”

Who doesn’t love a wedding? (Credit: Instagram)

As well as finishing fourth in the 2016 series of CBB won by Stephen Bear, Marnie has also appeared in the 2018 series of Ex on the Beach.

She has also previously shared how she has suffered dips in confidence with fans on social media.

Marnie wrote: “Turned it around guys! Was in quite a dark place with my confidence a few months ago feeling like I’d lost myself.

“Like the old Marnie had disappeared. With being a mum, all these health problems, I got really down tbh.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marnie♡ (@marns)

She went on: “I gained a LOT of weight with comfort eating and the PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome) and thought that was it. I was always going to feel a bit poo.

“But I’m feeling myself again after losing two and a half stone and getting back into exercise and eating better. Not even better – just better portion control.”

Congratulations to Marnie and Casey – their wedding pictures will appear in OK! on April 4.

Read more: Marnie Simpson’s fans baffled as her feet ‘disappear’ in photo

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.