CBB star Marnie Simpson admits struggle to bond with baby

Former Celebrity Big Brother star Marnie Simpson has admitted she struggled to bond with her baby.

The former Geordie Shore star and her boyfriend Casey Johnson welcomed their first child, a baby boy, together last October.

Now, Marnie has said she was so ill after the birth of her son Rox that she struggled to perform basic duties like feeding him and changing his nappy.

Marnie contracted a rare bacterial infection during the birth.

Speaking to The Sun: "I was in so much pain I was basically bed-bound for weeks on end.

"I couldn’t even change his nappy because I couldn't stand. It was a struggled to feed him. It was so hard because I couldn’t do all the normal things a mum does for their baby. The doctor told me I had lost so much blood and my immune system was so low I could have died."

Marnie said that her doctor told her to rest but she was worried about looking after her son.

Because of her illness, Marnie's boyfriend Casey often took on the roles of mum and dad in the early weeks.

He added: "I made sure that even though Marnie was bed-bound she still bonded with Rox as much as she could. I would take him in and lay him next to her when she was almost too weak to hold him."

Casey admitted it was "frustrating and annoying" but "even at the hardest times I knew it wasn’t Marnie’s fault".

Marnie added that she's "slowly on the mend" and she's still "not 100 per cent and I'm still suffering with my bladder condition but not like before".

Back in November, Marnie opened up about her traumatic birth on Instagram.

In a candid post, she wrote: "Excuse the state of me, I’m really not glamorous at the moment!

"But just wanted to say a massive thank you to everyone who has showed support for me, Casey & baby Rox, we are overwhelmed with the love you have all shown, everyone is aware I haven’t been active on Instagram lately, mostly because it’s taken me a really long time to recover from the birth.

"It was an extremely hard birth and labour, I lost 2 pints of blood and had 2 blood transfusions so it’s taken me a little longer to feel normal again, I’m also struggling with a chronic bladder condition!"

She added: "But thankfully I have my family and Casey's support to get me through it your kindness and love has generally helped me more than you all know!

"Rox is such a beautiful, healthy baby and that’s the main thing! I still can’t believe how I’ve managed to make such a perfect little boy, he amazes me!"

