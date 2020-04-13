Mark Wright’s fans declare he ‘looks even better’ as he unveils shaved head

Presenter Mark Wright has stunned fans as he revealed he's shaved his head during the coronavirus lockdown.

The former TOWIE star shared a topless snap to Instagram this weekend showing his new 'do.

Mark, 33, told his fans isolation made him shave his hair.

He wrote: "Isolation made me do it!!"

What did fans say?

Fans couldn't get enough of Mark's new look and declared he looks even better with a shaved head.

One person said: "Oh god. Just nearly dropped my phone when I seen this," followed by a string of heart-eyed emojis.

Another wrote: "Looks good. Makes you look younger."

Mark Wright shaved his head and fans are loving it (Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News / SplashNews.com)

A third added: "Even better!" while one commented: "You look miles better."

His celebrity pals also commented, with Olly Murs writing: "Ffs you're one of these annoying [bleep] that can pull off any haircut son."

Dan Osborne commented: "Looks good on you mate."

Denise Van Outen added: "Looks good."

Earlier this month, Mark said he's loving every minute of being in lockdown with his wife Michelle Keegan.

Mark is isolating with his wife Michelle (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

The couple have gone months without seeing each other as Mark worked in America and Michelle filmed Our Girl in South Africa.

Speaking to The Sun recently, Mark said: "After years of having a long-distance relationship, I’m now locked up with the girl of my dreams.

"We used to spend all our time on FaceTime calls and talking for hours on the phone in different time zones, but now we are together every minute of the day.

"It’s nice to just sit together in the evening in front of the TV without having to worry about rushing off."

Michelle also spoke about isolation during an appearance on This Morning via video call.

Michelle Keegan said she's been busy in lockdown (Credit: ITV)

She told the show last month: "I'm doing jigsaws puzzles non stop, taking the dogs for a walk, cleaning the house. It has never looked so clean!

"I'm enjoying being home and with Mark, and I just want to say a big hello to my friends and family who I haven't seen but I know they are watching, so hi guys!"

