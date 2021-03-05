Mark Wright has sadly lost his uncle Eddie following his battle with coronavirus, revealing he is “absolutely broken”.

The 34-year-old reality star shared the devastating news on Instagram yesterday (March 4).

Edward, who lost his battle to COVID after eight weeks, is also the father of Mark’s cousin Elliott Wright.

Mark Wright shares a touching tribute for his uncle

Alongside a series of family photos, Mark wrote: “No where, never, ever will you find better. My uncle Eddie, you were one in a trillion. You taught me so much!! Nearly everything I know as a man.

“From how to love my family, to treat my woman with respect, to work hard, to smile, to be a gentleman and the one you enjoyed most…. you taught me golf (which I promise to keep practising to be as good as you wanted me to be). Most of all, you were one of the most integral parts of our incredible family.

“You were the glue, the one that MADE us meet up and make memories (which again we promise to continue. We will NOT let you down). Ultimately… I am soooooo PROUD to call you my uncle and I will until the end of day.”

Furthermore, Mark penned: “I/we are absolutely broken, but together because we are the family we are… we will get through, somehow some day.”

Mark Wright has lost his uncle Eddie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The presenter concluded the lengthy post as he promised to “look after” his family.

Meanwhile, cousin Elliott shared a special tribute to his dad.

My uncle Eddie, you were one in a trillion

He started: “It is with heart wrenching regret, that I have to post this post, my father Edward George Wright passed away peacefully with his family by his side on the 02.03.2021 after bravely fighting COVID for eight weeks.”

In the heartbreaking message, Elliott also called his dad his “best friend” and “rock”.

Elliott shared a special tribute to his dad (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Mark supported by celebrity pals

It didn’t take long for Mark’s celebrity pals to comment their support.

Piers Morgan wrote: “So sorry mate. Very sad news.”

Olly Murs shared: “I’m here for ya mate! Call me whenever!! And when this lockdown’s over a huge hug waiting for ya! Thinking of you and your family right now!”

In addition, Ruth Langsford said: “Oh Mark what a beautiful tribute to your Uncle… he was clearly a wonderful man. I’m so sorry for your loss… grief is the price we pay for love. Big hug to you and your family.”

Mark was supported by his fellow celebrities (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Paddy McGuinness commented: “Love to the family pal. Sending you our deepest condolences.”

Meanwhile, the devastating update comes weeks after Mark revealed his uncle was in “critical condition”.

Furthermore, Mark’s dad also previously battled the deadly virus.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain in January, Mark said: “My dad is out of hospital now, one of my dad’s other brothers is in hospital, he’s doing okay.

“He’s on oxygen and my dad’s other other brother… he’s in a critical condition as we speak.”

In addition, he added: “My dad is out of hospital. I hope he doesn’t mind me saying this, but mentally something is not right there at the moment.”

