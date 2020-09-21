Mark Wright has paid tribute to his ‘kind’ mum after celebrating her 60th birthday.

On Instagram, the former TOWIE star, 33, praised his mum Carol for ‘always putting others first’ and said the family ‘couldn’t love her any more’.

Mark Wright delighted fans with a photo of his mum Carol (Credit: Birdie Thompson/AdMedia / SplashNews.com)

What did Mark Wright share about his mum Carol on Instagram?

Mark posted a snap of himself smiling at a party alongside his mum Carol and sister Jess, 35.

He wrote in the caption: “What a weekend celebrating mum’s 60th! @carolwright1 we couldn’t love you any more if we tried.

“Your kindness, your love and the fact that you ALWAYS put others first is what makes you so special.

“Happy birthday mum. Love you always xx.”

What did the former TOWIE star’s fans say?

In the comments, Mark tribute melted some fans’ hearts. Others told him how “gorgeous” his mum looks.

One said, with a heart-eyes emoji: “Awww how lovely.”

Another said alongside hearts: “Aww happy birthday to your gorgeous mum.”

A third told him: “Your mum looks amazing, what a stunning-looking family.”

Your kindness, your love and the fact that you ALWAYS put others first is what makes you so special.

Someone else said: “Omg your mum is 60! She looks incredible. Happy birthday, Carol.”

Mark is married to former Coronation Street actress Michelle Keegan, 33.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the pair could be quitting the UK for America, with Mark lined up for a new TV show.

Mark previously spent two years in the US on his own while he was a roving reporter for US Extra. At the time, Michelle remained in the UK.

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan tied the knot in 2015 (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

Reports Mark could move to US with Michelle Keegan

But this time, they could go across the pond together.

The Sun reported that Mark is keen to have another go at cracking the US and replicating the success his pal James Corden enjoys there.

A source told the newspaper: “Mark is a natural in front of the camera and the American audience loved his cheeky persona and his Essex accent.

“Mark and Michelle have the strongest bond and support each other’s dreams.

“If the right chance did come up they’d see if they could make it work but they would never want to live apart for long ­periods again.”

