Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan have shared that they “can’t wait” to meet their new nephew.

Mark’s brother Josh, who is a professional footballer, welcomed his second child with wife Hollie on February 11.

He shared the news on social media this weekend, revealing that the little boy is “looking healthy”, despite being born 12 weeks early.

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan have sent their love to their new nephew after he was born 12 weeks prematurely (Credit: YouTube)

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan welcome new nephew

Sharing a series of pictures of the baby in an incubator, and one with his big brother Joshua, proud dad Josh revealed it’s been a “difficult time”.

He said: “At 28 weeks, 12 weeks early our beautiful baby boy was born 11.2.23 at 6.08am weighing 2.4lbs.

“Caught us by surprise for sure but we can’t thank @princessalexandranhs midwives, nurses, doctors and everyone associated enough for making what has been such a difficult time that little bit easier.

“You have truly been amazing.”

He then added: “The past two weeks have been manic to say the least along with being very scary and emotional.

“But all we can hope for is our ray of sunshine keeps improving and getting stronger ready to come home in the next couple of months please God.”

‘You’ve got this son’

Josh then shared: “Our baby boy is looking healthy and we simply couldn’t love him any more already.

He then thanked their family and friends for their support.

We can’t wait to meet you little man. You’ll be home very soon.

“You mean the world to us and we can’t wait until you get to meet him,” he said.

Josh added: “Life throws up the unexpected and can be difficult at times but as they say remember there will always be a happy ending if you are willing to fight for it and he certainly seems to be a fighter.

“You’ve got this son.

“Ps, your big brother is waiting for you.”

‘We can’t wait to meet you’

Josh’s family were among the first to comment on the pictures.

Mark said: “Love you all to the moon and back.”

His wife Michelle added: “We can’t wait to meet you little man. You’ll be home very soon.”

Carol Wright, the boys’ mum, shared: “I can not express how brave, kind, loving courageous parents you are. What you have both experienced you have showed such courage like we have never known.

“Every night has been a worry, but you both have never showed it, you both have just showed love and happiness along the way.

“We love you both and can not wait to cuddle this new bundle of joy. We are proud of you both.”

The baby, whose name hasn’t yet been revealed, is expected to stay in hospital for the next couple of months.

