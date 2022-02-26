Mark Wright melts Instagram fans’ hearts with adorable pics of newborn baby nephew

Mark Wright has melted the hearts of his Instagram fans with adorable pictures of his newborn baby nephew.

Former TOWIE cast member Mark posted excitedly about the new arrival earlier this afternoon (Saturday February 26).

The 35-year-old also proudly praised his sister-in-law Hollie and brother Josh for ‘handling their early surprise’.

Mark Wright has posted on Instagram about becoming an uncle to his younger brother’s son (Credit: Sue Andrews / SplashNews.com)

Mark Wright: What he posted on Instagram about his nephew

In a post containing ten photos and videos, Mark welcomed the little one to the family.

The selection of pics and vids included shots of him and wife Michelle Keegan with the tot, as well as his parents and other relatives cradling the baby.

One video even showed Mark having a mini West Ham football kit with ‘Daddy’ printed on the back of the shirt.

Mark captioned the post: “Welcome to the world little man. Auntie, Uncle and everybody love you so much.”

He continued, with a winking emoji: “My nephew…. Just stick with me son and everything will be alright.”

Mark also paid tribute to new parents Josh and Hollie: “So proud of the way you have both handled this early surprise. Love you both so much.”

‘He was ready to see us’

Over on her Instagram, Hollie explained their baby was four weeks earlier than expected.

Just stick with me son and everything will be alright.

She wrote: “On Monday eve/early Tuesday morning a very surprising fast delivery came into the world and there was no stopping him.

“He was ready to see us. Our perfect little boy.”

Mark also posted about his nephew on Instagram Stories (Credit: Instagram)

How Mark’s fans reacted

Mark’s followers on Instagram were bowled over by the heartwarming pics, with many responding with heart-eyed emojis in the comments section.

“Huge congrats to you and your family! He’s a beaut!” one fan wrote.

Another well wisher, pleased with Mark’s choice of football shirt, said: “Yes to the West Ham kit!”

And someone else cheekily suggested: “It’s about time you two knocked one out.”

Mark Wright ‘blacklisted’

Reports emerged yesterday claiming fitness fanatic Mark dropped out of upcoming series The Games – which will be hosted by Holly Willoughby and Freddie Flintoff – after the first day of filming.

He reportedly signed up for the show earlier this year and filmed in Manchester on February 15.

However, Mark apparently had a change of heart.

And instead of calling producers, he reportedly texted about his withdrawal from the series.

He has since been replaced with Wes Nelson in the line up, which includes Coronation Street star Colson Smith.

A source claimed to The Sun: “Bookers who are working on shows aren’t going to be approaching Mark to appear.

“His reputation has gone massively downhill since he walked away from The Games.”

ED! has approached representatives for Mark and ITV for comment.

