Mark Wright gushes over wife Michelle Keegan in loved-up holiday shot

Mark Wright has treated his followers to a loved-up shot alongside his wife Michelle Keegan in Spain.

The 33-year-old former TOWIE star shared the throwback snap with fans on Instagram yesterday (August 30).

The photo shows a smitten Mark gazing at Michelle as the pair cosy up for the camera.

The reality star is wearing a matching shirt and shorts set, while Michelle looks glamorous in a bikini top and a crochet skirt.

Alongside the post, Mark wrote: “Babe….’are you smiling for the picture or AT my outfit?'”

The couple’s celebrity pals rushed to comment on the smitten snap.

Coronation Street’s Brooke Vincent gushed: “Awwwwwww my faves.”

Mark Wright gushed over wife Michelle in his latest Instagram snap (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jess Wright wrote: “What a day this was.”

Meanwhile, Paddy McGuinness joked: “Please dress like this next week.”

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan’s Spanish getaway

The stunning shot was taken from Mark and Michelle’s recent trip to Spain.

The couple returned from the lavish getaway last month, where they spent time in Marbella, Ibiza and Mallorca.

Mark shared the throwback shot from the couple’s holiday to Spain (Credit: SplashNews.com)

However, the pair were forced to isolate for two weeks after returning due to new travel rules.

Nevertheless, Michelle insisted the trip was “worth it” as she shared a throwback shot of their time abroad.

She wrote: “14 days in quarantine… worth it.”

The snap showed Michelle, 33, wearing a leopard print bikini and a straw hat during a beach outing.

The married couple returned from their Spanish getaway last month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Mark Wright’s fitness journey

Mark previously revealed he was fearful of gaining weight during lockdown.

Speaking to The Sun, he admitted that he has to maintain extreme discipline to stay in such good shape.

Mark said: “People see me now and say: ‘He’s naturally fit – it’s genetics.’ But I’m absolutely not.”

He added: “My mates call me a ‘chubby boy waiting to break out’ because I love my food. And, just like anyone else, if I get lazy and stop working out, I soon notice that bit of flab creeping on.”

Mark has been on top of his fitness since returning from Spain (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The presenter has since been keeping fit with the help of his exercise plan, Train Wright.

Train Wright was put together by Mark and his younger brother Josh – a professional footballer for Leyton Orient.

Ahead of its launch in June, Mark shared his impressive body transformation with the help of the plan.

He explained: “Remember when I posted this 4-week transformation and lots of you asked how I did it? That’s the reason I started doing daily workouts with you all at the start of lockdown – because HIIT training is what I genuinely use and so I wanted to share it with you all.”

