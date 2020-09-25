Mark Wright fans have slammed some of his followers on social media for leaving ‘inappropriate’ comments on a picture of a baby she shared.

On Instagram, the former TOWIE star, 33, posted an adorable snap of a new addition to the family.

Mark Wright fans slammed comments left on a baby picture he shared (Credit: Zed Jameson / Flynet – SplashNews / SplashNews.com)

What was the baby picture that Mark Wright shared?

In the picture, Mark smiles for the camera while holding little Brody, newborn son of his wife Michelle Keegan’s cousin, Katie Fearnehough.

He wrote in the caption: “The day I met Brody. New member to the clan. Gorgeous little boy.

@katiefearnehoughx and Tony, he is beautiful! Love him already.”

In the comments, some of Mark’s followers took it as an opportunity to ask if he and Michelle might be announcing baby news of their own soon.

One said, “Your turn next, Mark?” and another asked: “When are you getting one of your own?”

Why did Mark Wright’s followers take issue with the comments?

Many others rushed to slam the comments as ‘inconsiderate’. They pointed out that it isn’t right to ask a couple when they might be having a child, as nobody knows their real ‘life story’.

Others demanded to know why people’s lives are expected to ‘follow a certain pattern’.

One said angrily: “God, how inconsiderate of people. Never say to someone, ‘Your turn next’. You never know anyone’s life story!”

I wish people would stop… think before you comment, please.

Another agreed: “Exactly what I was thinking.”

A third put: “Such a cute baby! What’s with all the inconsiderate people with comments about Mark having a baby. Have you ever thought maybe they don’t want one? Or that they really do and can’t etc! Why is it expected that life should follow a certain pattern?”

Someone else wrote: “I wish people would stop saying things like, ‘It suits you’, ‘Dad vibes’ or ‘Your turn next’. How do you know they haven’t been trying for years and it hasn’t happened yet?! It doesn’t always come easy to people! Think before you comment, please.”

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan have been married since 2015 (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

Michelle Keegan ‘frustrated’ over baby speculation

Former Our Girl actress Michelle Keegan, who tied the knot with Mark in 2015, has previously expressed frustration at being asked about baby plans.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan in June, she said: “A few years ago it didn’t bother me and I answered the question, but now I think, ‘I don’t need to answer that because nobody knows what goes on behind closed doors’.

“I remember when I finished Our Girl, people were like, ‘Is it because you’re going off to have a baby?'”

She continued: “I know for a fact if Mark finished a job, nobody would ask him if he was going to have a baby. It’s not fair. It does make me feel frustrated.”

