Mark Wright is reportedly not signing up to be a professional football player, despite claims he was taking his career back to the pitch.

The former TOWIE star and spouse of Michelle Keegan, 33, was said to be eyeing up a place with league two club Crawley Town.

He was spotted training with the team, prompting reports that he is trading in his television career for a sports one.

An insider told The Sun: “Mark’s a talented footballer who played semi-professionally before he moved into the entertainment industry.

Mark denies he is signing up to play football on a professional level (Credit: SplashNews)

Is Mark a professional football player now?

“Football is a huge passion of his. He’s a real asset on the pitch and is fighting fit so the club’s bosses are keen to see if he would join.

“Mark’s not officially agreed to anything yet but Crawley think it won’t be long until he says yes.”

However, Mark has released an official update on the rumours

He took to Crawley’s official YouTube channel to outline his plans.

He said: “The situation is relaxed. I love football it is my number one passion.”

Before adding: “There is speculation that I have joined the Reds. That is a bit far fetched. I’ve just been training with the boys.”

He went on to say that he just enjoys playing football and isn’t looking to turn professional footballer anytime soon.

In fact, his new footie training could also be used as research for his healthy living business.

Michelle Keegan would make a very glamorous WAG! (Credit: SplashNews)

What else is Mark up to these days?

After winning huge praise for his free lockdown workouts, Mark launched a fitness business this summer.

Train Wright with Mark Wright offers workouts, meal plans and additional motivational tools to its members.

Its official website claims that over 47,000 people have already signed up.

On the site, Mark explains: “#TrainWright started as free workouts to keep you moving over lockdown, but there are so many of you that it’s grown into a global movement.

Mark Wright has launched a new fitness app and program (Credit: SplashNews)

“Together with my brother Josh, we are on a mission to get you – the #TrainWrightFam – fit again. We are already tens of thousands strong and shredding body fat.

“All of our plans are fully interactive with real-time video workouts you can do from anywhere, any time. No equipment needed.”

Despite Mark being seemingly fitness mad, he’s said that he’s struggled with his weight in the past.

He previously told The Sun: “People see me now and say, ‘He’s naturally fit — it’s genetics’. But I’m absolutely not.

“My mates call me a ‘chubby boy waiting to break out’ because I love my food.”

