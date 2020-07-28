Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan self-isolate after Marbella holiday

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan had us green with envy sharing pics from their holiday.

But after their glamorous break, they don't seem so lucky now.

Rules about quarantine changed while they were island hopping in Spain.

View this post on Instagram 🌊☀️Element. A post shared by Mark Wright (@wrighty_) on Jul 25, 2020 at 10:33am PDT

Michelle and Mark self-isolate

The pair will now have to spend the next two weeks at home.

It is a far cry from their trip to Spain, where they spent time in Marbella, Ibiza and Mallorca.

They shared images of themselves on boats and by the pool, as they made the most of island life.

But since they travelled out there, the government changed its guidelines about Spain.

Now, anyone who travels there has to self-isolate afterwards.

Mark Wright shared this image on his Instagram stories (Credit: Mark Wright/Instagram)

Mark shared a pic of him and Michelle on the plane, complete with masks, on their way home.

"Back to quarantine life," he wrote.

Mark then shared another pic of the couple at home watching TV.

"2 weeks!! How's ya luck!! Oh well. Looks like I will be doing a whole lot of this," he wrote.

Mark and Michelle are now confined to their home (Credit: Mark Wright/Instagram)

It's a good thing the pair don't appear to be too bitter about it.

Spain's PM has hit back at Britain's quarantine U-turn insisting the Balearic and Canary Islands and parts of the Costas are safer than the UK.

Saturday's original announcement, which gave just four hours' notice, has affected up to 600,000 Brits booked on Spanish getaways.

Many frantically tried to get home at the weekend before the quarantine was imposed.

Other reality stars and celebs caught out included Love Island's Alexandra Cane and Geordie Shore alums Sophie Kasaei and Charlotte Crosby.

Presenter Maya Jama has also been out in Ibiza, where she has shared a series of snaps on her Instagram page.

