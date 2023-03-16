Mark Labbett leaves fans gushing as he makes shock revelation about incredible weight loss

Mark Labbett has made a shock revelation about his weight loss and fans are over the moon for him.

The Chase star, 57, took to Twitter on Thursday to tell his followers that he’s a “very happy bunny”.

Mark revealed that he had picked up “18.5 inch work shirts”, saying he used to be a “22 inch collar”.

Mark Labbett weight loss

He wrote on Twitter: “Just got 18.5 inch work shirts from the lovely people at @DoubleTWOshirts (and some 19s).

“Considering I used to be 22 inch collar, I am a very happy bunny.”

His fans were thrilled by the news as one person said: “Well done Mark! Keep it up!”

Another wrote: “You’re looking great.”

Someone else replied: “Well done,” followed by an applauding emoji.

Mark has opened up about his weight loss on a few occasions.

Earlier this year, Mark made another shock confession about his diet changes.

Mark, best known to The Chase viewers as The Beast, admitted he couldn’t finish a Sunday roast anymore.

The quizzer told The Sun: “I think the major one – I’ve said various ones but they all chip in. Exercising the dog, the diabetes medication helped, running around my five/six year old during the pandemic.

“One of the major thing, I notice that people say I eat a fraction of what I normally eat. I have a standard carvery and I struggle to finish it – I eat so less but I drink so much more liquids, so my stomachs filled up.”

Back in 2020, Mark lost a huge amount of weight following a suspected case of Covid-19.

At the time, Mark explained in an interview with The Sun: “But all I can say is that for two weeks I had a complete loss of appetite, no sense of smell, a temperature, exhaustion and the worst fever of my life.

“I basically didn’t eat for two weeks. But since then the weight has continued to drop off because I have continued to eat sensibly. I knew I had to.”

