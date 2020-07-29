Mark Labbett stuns fans as he shows off impressive weight loss

Mark Labbett has wowed fans by showing off his impressive weight loss.

The Chase star shared a photo to Twitter on Tuesday showing himself wearing a pair of trousers which are now too big for him.

Mark, 54, told fans he's dropped the pounds, however, he still has "a long way to go".

Lost a bit of waistline, still a long way to go :) #skinnybeast #doubletwoshirts pic.twitter.com/zlVby2lfMm — Mark Labbett (@MarkLabbett) July 28, 2020

Read more: The Chase: Viewers fuming as contestant who took low offer wins

What did Mark Labbett say?

Mark, who is known as 'The Beast' on The Chase, wrote: "Lost a bit of waistline, still a long way to go #skinnybeast #doubletwoshirts."

Fans were stunned by Mark's transformation.

One person tweeted: "Well done Mark and fair play to you, keep meaning to do it myself but my willpower is non-existent."

Another wrote: "Looking good!"

A third added: "Wow that is an amazing achievement. I hope you are really proud of yourself. Keep going Sir, keep going."

Mark Labbett showed off his impressive weight loss (Credit: ITV)

Last year, reports claimed Mark had lost three stone.

At the time, the quiz expert posted an image to Twitter, which showed the 6ft 5in star holding a gigantic pie with 'The Beast' written on it.

Lost a bit of waistline, still a long way to go.

He joked in the image: "Only one pie for tea," followed by a sad face emoji.

Meanwhile, Mark has previously explained reasoning behind his mission to lose weight.

He told Loose Women: "It was the diabetes.

Last year, reports claimed Mark had lost three stone (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

"My colleague Paul Sinha also got the diagnosis and he rapidly lost two stone and he went from being diabetic to pre or non-diabetic.

"I’m waiting for my next check-up and I’m hoping the figures are going to be better.

Read more: Mark Labbett shows off new 'rebellious' haircut on social media

"I’m still eating very well – I'm just cutting out sugar because of the Type 2 diabetes."

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Mark showed off his a haircut to go with his new look.

Only one pie for tea :( pic.twitter.com/jaD4U6KdZ8 — Mark Labbett (@MarkLabbett) October 24, 2019

He shared a selfie to Twitter and said: "My new go faster haircut."

One fan said: "Very nice, Mark! Looking quite dapper!" while another wrote: "Handsome lad."

Another added: "The sensible hairstyle of a patriotic Brit, if ever I've saw one.

"Although the slight angle on that spiked fringe portrays a subtly rebellious side."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.