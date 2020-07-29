Mark Labbett stuns fans as he shows off impressive weight loss

Mark Labbett has wowed fans by showing off his impressive weight loss.The Chase star shared a photo to Twitter on Tuesday showing himself wearing a pair of trousers which are now too big for him.
Mark, 54, told fans he's dropped the pounds, however, he still has "a long way to go".
Read more: The Chase: Viewers fuming as contestant who took low offer wins
What did Mark Labbett say?
Mark, who is known as 'The Beast' on The Chase, wrote: "Lost a bit of waistline, still a long way to go #skinnybeast #doubletwoshirts."
Fans were stunned by Mark's transformation.
One person tweeted: "Well done Mark and fair play to you, keep meaning to do it myself but my willpower is non-existent."
Another wrote: "Looking good!"
A third added: "Wow that is an amazing achievement. I hope you are really proud of yourself. Keep going Sir, keep going."
Last year, reports claimed Mark had lost three stone.
At the time, the quiz expert posted an image to Twitter, which showed the 6ft 5in star holding a gigantic pie with 'The Beast' written on it.
Lost a bit of waistline, still a long way to go.
He joked in the image: "Only one pie for tea," followed by a sad face emoji.
Meanwhile, Mark has previously explained reasoning behind his mission to lose weight.
He told Loose Women: "It was the diabetes.
"My colleague Paul Sinha also got the diagnosis and he rapidly lost two stone and he went from being diabetic to pre or non-diabetic.
"I’m waiting for my next check-up and I’m hoping the figures are going to be better.
Read more: Mark Labbett shows off new 'rebellious' haircut on social media
"I’m still eating very well – I'm just cutting out sugar because of the Type 2 diabetes."
Meanwhile, earlier this month, Mark showed off his a haircut to go with his new look.
He shared a selfie to Twitter and said: "My new go faster haircut."
One fan said: "Very nice, Mark! Looking quite dapper!" while another wrote: "Handsome lad."
Another added: "The sensible hairstyle of a patriotic Brit, if ever I've saw one.
"Although the slight angle on that spiked fringe portrays a subtly rebellious side."
Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.