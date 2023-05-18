Mark Labbett grinning on The Chase
The Chase star Mark Labbett finds love with presenter 16 years his junior after marriage split

A fellow TV presenter has tamed The Beast

By Gabrielle Cracknell
The Chase star, Mark Labbett, has reportedly found love again with a fellow TV star – Hayley Palmer.

Mark, known on the popular quiz show as ‘The Beast’, appears to have gone public with a new woman following his marriage split.

Mark Labbett on The Chase

Mark, aka The Beast, has apparently found new love (Credit ITV)

‘The Beast’ relationship history

Mark ended a seven-year marriage to his second cousin in 2020. The couple’s respective fathers are first cousins, but they apparently didn’t find this out right up until their wedding. The popular chaser and his ex-wife have a five-year-old son together. At the time, they cited their 27-year age gap and Covid lockdowns as factors contributing to their split.

Mark Labbett new love?

Now, The Sun claims The Beast has found love again with TV presenter Hayley Palmer. Hayley hosts two music shows on Sky TV: At Home With Hayley and Saturday Night With Hayley. She has also had presenting roles on BBC Radio and regularly appears as a showbiz reporter on GB News.

Mark recently made an appearance on Hayley’s Saturday night show.

A source reportedly told The Sun: “It is very early days but Mark and Hayley are having a really good time together. They have been friends for some time and recently things developed into something more.”

The source allegedly continued: “It has become clear to Mark’s friends that he is smitten and Hayley is said to be really taken with him too.”

They continued to say that Mark, 57, and Hayley, 41, “share similar interests”.

Mark Labbett and Hayley Palmer

Mark is apparently dating TV presenter Hayley Palmer (Credit: YouTube)

The couple appeared to go public with their relationship earlier on this week with a photo shared to Mark’s Instagram story. The cute selfie showed them basking in the sun together on Tuesday on the beach in Southsea, Portsmouth.

“Mark and Hayley have kept things low key but this week they headed out on a day-date,” the source apparently explained. “The beach was busy and there were lots of people around but they both felt comfortable with people seeing them as a couple, not just friends.”

ED! has contacted reps for Mark and Hayley for comment. 

