Mark Labbett expresses ‘heartbreak’ after getaway with new ‘girlfriend’

Mark Labbett has made his ‘heartbreak’ clear after The Chase star bade farewell to his reported new girlfriend.

Quizzer Mark, 57, recently shared a post on Instagram Stories that indicated he and Hayley Palmer were no longer together after spending times in each other’s company in the US.

Hayley Palmer is reported to be the girlfriend of The Chase star Mark Labbett (Credit: Splashnews.com)

The 6′ 6″ telly fave is currently filming new game show Master Minds in Los Angeles. And, according to reports, presenter Hayley flew out to join Mark over the pond – but her trip came to an end over the weekend.

The star, known as ‘The Beast’ on the hit ITV quiz show, took to social media to share a sweet message as he and Hayley shared an emotional goodbye on Sunday. The pair are said to have first met at the National Television Awards last October.

An unnamed source claimed to The Sun in May: “It is very early days but Mark and Hayley are having a really good time together. They have been friends for some time and recently things developed into something more.

“Mark and Hayley share similar interests and have a lot of fun together. It has become clear to Mark’s friends that he is smitten and Hayley is said to be really taken with him too.”

‘Missing her already’

And in the past week, Hayley indicated she and Mark have enjoyed spending more time together while in LA.

She said to MailOnline: “This is the first time we’ve been able to do more than the odd date so it’s been fantastic. We are getting on well and are happy.”

However, 41-year-old Hayley – who has also joked about ‘trying to get her hands on’ Mark’s Toby Carvery loyalty card – is no longer with Mark. Instead, she is believed to have flown home.

Mark Labbett puts his arm around Hayley Palmer (Credit: Instagram)

Sharing a snap of them together, Mark included a broken heart emoji as he captioned his Insta Stories post. He wrote: “It was Hayley’s last day today. Missing her already.”

Dad-of-one Mark shares his son with ex wife Katie. They split three years ago after seven years of marriage.

ED! has approached representatives for Mark Labbett and Hayley Palmer for comment.

