Former TOWIE star Mario Falcone rushed his son to hospital last night (May 8) after an accident at home.

Mario – Giovanna Fletcher’s brother – is dad to two-year-old Parker.

And the tot gave Mario and his mum Becky Meisner quite the scare.

Mario Falcone detailed a hospital dash with son Parker (Credit: Instagram)

What did Mario Falcone say about his son?

Mario detailed the hospital dash on his Instagram Stories.

Leaving the hospital, he said: “We’ve had a very eventful evening.

“Parker, at dinner time, got a little bit of sweetcorn stuck in his nose – so we tried everything but it didn’t do anything.”

The couple then headed straight to their local A&E department, where they revealed they waited four hours to be seen.

So did the doctors remove the sweetcorn?

Well… no.

Mario explained: “So we took him to A&E and waited four hours to see someone.

“And two minutes before we could see the ear, nose and throat specialist, he coughed and sneezed it out himself.”

Turning to Becky, Mario quipped: “Have kids, they said. It’ll be fun, they said. She wants another one.”

How is Mario Falcone’s son Parker today?

Apart from being disappointed that he didn’t get to ride in an ambulance, Parker seems fine.

In fact, Mario posted a picture of his cheeky son posing with the sweetcorn that he sneezed out of his nose to his Instagram.

Mario’s partner Becky wants a second baby (Credit: Splash News)

How did Mario’s followers react?

Famous friends including Vicky Pattison thought it was hilarious.

She said: “This is brilliant,” adding three crying with laughter emojis.

Others warned that the incident could become a regular occurrence.

“Oh no. Be prepared it may become a hobby. Our two year old has worked his way through beans, peas, Rice Krispies and even chilli beef,” they said.

Another revealed: “My boy done this with a Smartie. He had blue snot running out his nose!”

