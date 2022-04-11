Marcus Rashford to turn kids into financial whizzes as he launches NatWest Thrive programme

Marcus Rashford MBE has a new mission in his sights – turning youngsters into savvy savers.

With 80 per cent of young people fearing they’ll never be financially secure, the Manchester United star is stepping in where schools aren’t.

After tackling school meals for vulnerable British kids, Marcus, 24, has partnered with NatWest and educational charity National Youth Agency to launch NatWest Thrive.

Marcus Rashford wants to turn youngsters into savvy savers (Credit: Cover Images)

Marcus Rashford launches NatWest Thrive

NatWest Thrive is a new financial education programme aimed at helping young people develop a better, more positive relationship with money.

Marcus explained: “A lot of kids are scared to go to a bank, and that’s not surprising because they don’t teach you about money at school.

“I’ve been to loads of different schools and not one of them helped me feel comfortable talking about money or thinking about it in a positive way.”

In fact, latest research shows that only eight per cent of financial knowledge comes from the classroom.

Meanwhile, a whopping 67 per cent of teens worry about money.

NatWest CEO Alison Rose echoed his comments.

Marcus has launched NatWest Thrive (Credit: Cover Images)

“Like Marcus, it wasn’t school that taught me about money, it was my mum,” she shared.

“We know education through inspiring relationships can have a big impact on young people…

“That’s why with The Thrive Programme will be working with local and relatable people within the community to help reach their potential.”

The programme will be trialled across three youth community centres in Manchester, London and Sunderland.

In addition, plans for a national rollout are also in the works.

To mark the venture, Marcus returned to one of his old haunts, Manchester’s Norbrook Youth Club.

Marcus wants youngsters to ‘achieve their goals’

Furthermore, the England ace said: “I know so many talented youngsters who could really benefit from a program like this. Teenagers who could actually propel themselves into something much bigger, achieving their goals.

“If only they had the right knowledge and tools.”

