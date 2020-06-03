Manc In Mumbai: Scott Thomas issues plea to fans ahead of series finale

Reality star Scott Thomas has issued a heartfelt message to fans ahead of the finale of Absolutely India: Mancs In Mumbai.

The former Love Islander, 31, took to Instagram to thank fans of the programme, which follows his journey - along with his twin Adam, older brother Ryan and dad Dougie - to learn more about his Indian heritage.

What did Scott say?

"I can't believe this is the last episode guys," he wrote on Instagram on Wednesday (May 3), alongside a crying emoji.

Read more: Mancs In Mumbai viewers predict second series in the Caribbean

"It's been the most incredible experience reliving this special journey with all of you! The feedback has been overwhelming, from people letting on in the supermarkets to the delivery guys at my door, all showing so much love!"

Massive thank you.

Writing further, Scott said he's "grateful" for "having this opportunity with my two best mates and my dad".

He continued: "Hopefully we will get to do something similar again soon. Massive thank you to the incredible team at @multistorytv for pulling things together so beautifully! What a team!

Absolutely India: Mancs In Mumbai has proven to be a huge hit with viewers (Credit: ITV)

"And massive thank you to @itv for welcoming us into their family!"

Scott concluded his post with a plea to fans of Mancs In Mumbai, ahead of the last episode in the series.

Read more: WIN £1,000 in our 'Grab a Grand' competition!

"Hope you all enjoy tonight," he said. "And if you can share any hype around the show on your socials, it would be so much appreciated #lastepisode #mancsinmumbai #thomasbros #itv."

Journey at an end

Fans will be gutted to see the Thomas brothers' emotional journey come to an end.

Fans are begging for another series follow the Thomas brothers (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Bradley Walsh reveals he's put on a stone in lockdown and is the 'heaviest' he's 'ever been'

But luckily for viewers, ITV is lining up something great to take its Wednesday evening slot.

Mancs In Mumbai is making room for the return of light documentary series Bradley Walsh And Son: Breaking Dad.

Bradders and Barney are back for a special outing combining both series one and two of their road trip programme. What's more, it's set to feature an episode comprising previously unseen outtakes from their two trips across the US.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.