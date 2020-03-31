'Selfless' man fighting leukaemia said doctors should 'save someone else's life' before dying from coronavirus

A brave DJ who was fighting leukaemia reportedly said doctors should "save someone else's life" before succumbing to coronavirus.

Liam Downing lost his battle with the deadly flu-like bug on Friday (March 27), just a few days after turning 30.

And in a tribute to her 'selfless' brother, Liam's heartbroken sister revealed how "unbelievably proud" she was of him.

He battled leukaemia for almost two years

Laura wrote on Facebook: "He has fought leukaemia for nearly two years and last week, we were told there was nothing more they could do to help him."

'Selfless' Liam Downing was fighting leukaemia when he succumbed to coronavirus (Credit: MEN Media)

The family expected him to have at least a few months left to live, Laura explained. He had even started putting together a bucket list of all the things he wanted to do before he passed away.

But he ended up contracting COVID-19 and the time that remained to him was tragically cut short.

Laura continued, in her Facebook tribute: "To then be told he had coronavirus was just devastating.

Life cut short

"I'm so unbelievably proud of you Liam! You fought so long and hard but now's your time to relax! You're now out of pain! I'm so glad we had so much laughter together as we got older. I'll forever cherish those memories!"

On a GoFundMe page set up in his memory, Laura revealed how her brother did not want to use up NHS money and asked that they use it to save someone else.

He did not want to waste any more of the NHS' money.

Laura explained on the fundraising page: "On Monday, March 16 [Liam] was admitted back into hospital with an 'infection'. Tests were carried out [and he tested positive for] COVID-19.

"Liam had to move wards and be isolated away from anyone he knew or [was] used to looking after him. He was also not allowed to see any of his family due to the risks of spreading the virus.

"On Saturday [March 21], Liam had spoken with the specialist about what his options were. By the end of the conversation, Liam had made the brave decision not to have any more medication and to just be made as comfortable [as possible] and given end of life care instead."

Liam said doctors should 'save someone else'

As of Tuesday morning, Liam's family and friends had managed to raise well over £3,000 (Credit: GoFundMe.com)

Laura said the decision came as a "massive shock" to the family and Liam's friends.

She continued: "He had fought the battle for as long as he could with the leukaemia and did not want to waste any more of the NHS' money and selflessly said, 'Save someone else's life with it'."

Experts fear more people than originally believed have died from coronavirus (Credit: SplashNews.com)

As of Tuesday (March 31) morning, the coronavirus pandemic had claimed 1,415 lives in the UK. Experts fear the figure could be even higher, as it only counts deaths from the virus in hospitals.

