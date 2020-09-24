A man has been jailed for 19 weeks after he called the police to complain about Ant and Dec.

The man was incensed that Ant McPartlin was allowed to keep his job and avoid prison time following his drink driving charges.

David Kates-Lowick, 57, from Welshpool, Wales, pleaded guilty to making four non-emergency calls to Dyfed Powys police across three days.

Prosecutor James Neary reportedly told the court that Kates-Lowick was frustrated over Ant’s return to television amidst his drunk-driving conviction.

Ant McPartlin convicted of drink-driving in 2018

Kates-Lowick apparently believed that Ant should lose his television career after pleading guilty in drink-driving in 2018.

In addition, he believed the TV star should no longer be able to drive.

The court heard that Kates-Lowick was under the influence of prescriptive medication when making the calls.

According to CountryTimes, his defence Owain Jones, said his client likely also suffers from mental health issues.

Jones said he “called 101, not an emergency line” and didn’t “use foul language”.

“The contents of the calls suggest he’s also significant mental health issues as well,” Jones added.

“It’s perhaps a plea for help.”

In addition, he added that his client has mobility issues and live as a recluse.

Ant fined and served a 20-month driving ban

Police arrested Ant in March 2018 over suspicion of drink-driving after causing a three vehicle collision.

What did Ant say?

In addition, the following month he served a 20 month driving ban and fined £86,000 after pleading guilty to drink-driving.

After court, Ant apologised and said: “I’ve let myself down, I’ve let a lot of people down.

“I’d like to apologise to everyone involved in the crash.”

Meanwhile, he had spent two months in rehab the previous year after admitting alcohol and painkiller addiction.

Despite his conviction, he returned to his regular television hosting duties in January 2019.

He continues to host Britain’s Got Talent with his pal and co-star Declan Donnelly.

Meanwhile, Ant and Dec will also be hosting the upcoming series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!.

The series, set to premiere in November, will be filmed in Wales this year.

Due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, the show relocated from Australia to the UK.

