Man in his 50s dies from coronavirus as UK death toll hits 22

A man in his 50s has died in the UK after testing positive for coronavirus.

The man, who had underlying health conditions, was being treated at the Bristol Royal Infirmary hospital.

His death has taken the total number of people who have died in Britain from the virus to 22.

In a statement, University Hospitals Bristol NHS Foundation Trust said: "Sadly, we can confirm that a man who was being cared for at the Bristol Royal Infirmary, and had tested positive for Covid-19, has died.

The patient who died was in his late-fifties and had underlying health conditions.

"The family has been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time. We will not be commenting further and ask that everybody respects the family’s privacy."

22 people have now died from the virus in Britain with more than 1,000 confirmed cases.

With the disease spreading rapidly, it's been said that people over 70 in the UK could be told to self-isolate for four months in a bid to combat the virus.

According to ITV News’ political editor Robert Peston, the elderly may have to be quarantined for months even if they don't have coronavirus symptoms.

The drastic measure is reportedly part of a series of actions by the Prime Minister, health secretary, chief medical officer and chief scientific adviser to prevent the health service from "falling over".

Other measures include making hotels and other buildings temporary hospitals, making private hospitals emergency ones, temporary closing pubs, bars and restaurants and closure of schools for a few weeks.

The elderly may have to go into quarantine for four months (Credit: Pexels)

The UK is yet to implement any kind of lockdown or restrictions on social gatherings, unlike other countries.

On Thursday (March 12), the Prime Minister warned that "many more families" will lose loved ones to coronavirus.

He said in a speech to the nation: "Many more families are going to lose loved ones before their time. We are not closing schools at this time. This could do more harm than good at this time."

Speaking directly to the nation's elderly, he added: "The Government will do all we can to help you and your family."

