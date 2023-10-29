Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream: Who is Jessie Ware? How old is she? Is she married?

Jessie Ware will return for the second episode of Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream air on ITV. But who is she?

In case you missed out last week, the new reality TV series sees a group of musical theatre stars jetting off to gorgeous Greece in the hope of landing the lead roles of Sophie and Sky in the West End production of Mamma Mia!.

It marks this year’s 25th anniversary of the musical in the West End.

Tasked with the tricky job of picking between the talented performers are judges Alan Carr, Amber Riley, Samantha Barks and Jessie Ware.

Want to know more about Jessie Ware? Here are all your burning questions answered.

So who is Jessie Ware?

Jessica “Jessie” Ware is an English singer. She emerged with her debut album ‘Devotion’ back in 2012. To date she has released five studio albums and twenty-seven singles.

In a recent interview, she described her music as a mashup of “musical theatre, disco, soul and a bit of flirtation”. Sounds very Mamma Mia to be fair.

You might also recognise Jessie from RuPaul’s Drag Race, where she appeared as a guest judge on the second series.

What is her biggest hit?

You might recognise her song ‘Say You Love Me’, which was originally penned by Ed Sheeran, or ‘Free Yourself’, which was named in Billboard’s Top 100 Songs of 2022.

She performed the latter on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing launch show.

Jessie Ware has been nominated for six Brit awards throughout her career (Credit: YouTube)

Throughout her career, Jessie has been nominated for six Brit awards, four times for British Female Solo artist. She is also a two-time Mercury Prize nominee. She has also released a song with none other than Kylie Minogue, called ‘Kiss of Life’.

How old is Jessie Ware?

Born on October 15, 1984, Jessie unbelievably turned 39 earlier this month. We need to know her secrets!

Is she married?

Jessie is indeed married. Adorably, she tied the knot with her childhood friend Sam Burrows back in 2014. With a romantic ceremony on the Greek island of Skopelos (literally the place were Mamma Mia! was filmed), where she also got engaged, she’s basically achieved her own Mamma Mia dreams already.

Jessie’s husband Sam is a personal trainer.

Does Jessie Ware have kids?

Jessie and husband Sam now share three small children: two sons and a daughter. Jessie tends to keep her children away from the public eye and has not disclosed their names.

Who is Jessie Ware’s mum?

Jessie Ware is the daughter of social worker Helena, shortened to Lennie. Lennie and Jessie have co-hosted a podcast called ‘Table Manners’ since 2018.

Jessie Ware also records a successful podcast with her mum Lennie (Credit: YouTube)

Discussing all things “family, food and the art of a good old chit-chat”, the mother-daughter duo have interviewed guests such as Ed Sheeran, Nigella Lawson and Kylie Minogue.

What about her dad?

Dad John Ware was a long-running investigative reporter on BBC’s Panorama. The Wares being Jewish, John was one of the journalists involved in investigating accusations of anti-semitism in the Labour Party in 2019.

Performing clearly runs in the genes, as Jessie also has a famous sister, Hannah Ware. Hannah is an actress best known for her role in ABC’s drama series Betrayal. Jessie also has a brother, Alex, who is a doctor.

Where does Jessie Ware live?

It seems Jessie is a London girl through and through, choosing to bring her children up in the same South London that she also grew up in.

She was educated at the prestigious Alleyn’s school in Dulwich, also attended by stars such as Jude Law, Florence Welch from Florence and the Machine and the Geldof children.

Charitable work

Jessie is also involved in various charities such as UNICEF, where she has assisted with projects in Bangladesh, Cameroon and North Macedonia as an ambassador. She was also was also part of the line-up for the “Artists for Grenfell” charity single.

And finally, what is Jessie Ware’s net worth?

According to reports, Jessie is estimated to be worth approximately £6 million in 2023.

Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream continues this Sunday from 6.15pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

