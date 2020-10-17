Malin Andersson has impressed fans by showing off her one-stone weight loss in an underwear selfie.

The Love Island star, 27, stripped down for a snap on her Instagram on Saturday (October 17) and told fans she feels “full of life”.

Malin posted a picture of herself sitting cross-legged in her bra and knickers.

Love Island star Malin Andersson showed off her one-stone weight loss on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Malin Andersson say about her weight loss?

The reality TV star wrote in the caption: “I just wanna respond to a few messages in this post instead of replying individually.

“Yes – I have lost weight.

“Remember when I said I wanted to lose a stone a few months ago? Well here it is.

Read more: Love Island star Belle Hassan reveals she’s split from boyfriend Rudi Hewitt

“Remember my reasons for it? Because I was sluggish and feeling lethargic and lazy.

“I’m now full of life and have so much energy. The weight was just a result of me making better choices for my health. Exercising and eating well.

Remember when I said I wanted to lose a stone a few months ago? Well here it is.

“I’m still ‘body positive’ because I embrace every part of me – no matter what size or weight.

“I’m here to tell you that happiness is an inside job and not a result from how you look.

“I encourage you all to be you and not like anyone else.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MALIN ANDERSSON (@missmalinsara) on Oct 17, 2020 at 3:18am PDT

What did the Love Island star’s fans say?

In the comments, Malin’s fans praised her positive message. Others backed her as they questioned why someone would find themselves having to explain their weight loss.

One said, using a string of fire emojis: “Amazing, keep doing you.”

Another wrote: “You look amazing.”

Someone else told her: “Yes to being 100 per cent the person YOU want to be.”

A fourth commented: “Imagine having to justify why you’ve lost weight. Why can’t people just worry about themselves?”

Malin has previously been open on social media about her mental health and regularly gives advice on being happy.

The reality TV star said she feels “full of life” and has more energy (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Last week, she wrote on Twitter: “Your mental health comes first. I repeat. Do whatever you’ve got to do to be happy.”

Read more: Dr Alex George urges students to protect their mental health after the tragic loss of his brother

And earlier this month, for World Mental Health Day, she shared a quote for her followers that read: “When you get into a tight place and everything goes against you, ’til it seems as though you could not hang on a minute longer, never give up then, for that is just the place and time the tide will turn.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.