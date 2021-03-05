Reports just coming in state that a “major incident” is underway in Wales this afternoon (March 5).

A huge emergency response is underway, with numerous police cars and ambulances arriving on the scene.

As a result, it’s been confirmed there have been a “number of casualties”.

A major incident has been declared in Wales (Credit: Pexels/stock picture)

Major incident declared in Wales

Reports state that between 20 and 30 emergency vehicles were despatched to Baglan Street in the village of Ynyswen, near Treorchy, Rhondda at midday.

It has not yet been confirmed what has happened.

But The Sun reports that one man is feared dead and several others were injured during a “stabbing rampage” at a Chinese takeaway.

The report adds that witnesses claim the restaurant is “covered in blood”.

The victim was flown to hospital by air ambulance, it has been reported.

Screams were said to be heard coming from the eatery at midday.

Emergency vehicles are on the scene, however, little is confirmed about the incident (Credit: Splash News/stock picture)

So what have the police said about the incident in Wales?

Rhondda MP Chris Bryant said: “I have been informed that the incident in Ynyswen is a major incident.

“The emergency services will be in attendance for a very long period of time. Please do avoid the area. I sincerely hope nobody is extremely hurt.”

South Wales Police confirmed they were dealing with a “serious incident” which involved a “number of casualties”.

A rep said: “Police units are currently dealing with a serious incident which occurred in Baglan Street, Treorchy, at approximately midday today.

Ambulance crews are also in attendance as the incident involves a number of casualties.

“The street has been closed off and people are advised to avoid the area until further notice.”

What else do we know?

The story is still evolving, but it has been reported that a white forensic tent has been set up at the scene.

They’re usually erected to minimise the view of the crime scene to press and the public.

Our thoughts are with all those involved in what looks to be a tragic incident.

