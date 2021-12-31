Maisie Smith has revealed a stunning new look following her exit from EastEnders after 13 years on the soap.

The star has cut her famous red hair, ditching her long locks for a shoulder-length crop!

Maisie Smith’s new look

Maisie debuted her new look in an Instagram story yesterday (Thursday, December 30) for her 1m followers to see.

The star was attending a panto with her fellow EastEnders castmates, Natalie Cassidy, Milly Zero, Charlie Wernham, and Zack Morris.

In the selfie taken by Milly, Maisie’s new look can be seen. The star has cut her long red hair shorter, so now it reaches her shoulders. She wore it with a deep, off-centre parting and flicked the ends out, sixties style.

The Strictly star can be seen wearing a cream coloured hoodie and bright orange handwarmer gloves. The former castmates are all enjoying a drink too.

EastEnders cast trip to the theatre

Maisie debuted a new look yesterday during a trip to the theatre (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Maisie and her EastEnders castmates were at the theatre to support their fellow soap star, Brian Conley, in his new panto.

Brian, 60, is playing Buttons in Cinderella at the Cliffs Pavilion in Southend.

In another picture posted on Instagram, Maisie, her EastEnders castmates, and family, can be seen with Brian after the show.

“So enjoyed watching THE panto king do this thing today @realbrianconley,” she said.

“You had us in stitches. We love ya!”

The pictures of Maisie with Brian give fans an even better glimpse of her new hairstyle too.

Maisie Smith’s EastEnders exit

Maisie left Albert Square after 13 years on the show in December (Credit: BBC – Photographer: Kieron McCarron/Jack Barnes)

The Strictly star said goodbye to EastEnders on December 14, as Tiffany left Albert Square to start a new life in Germany.

Maisie, 20, had been on the show, on and off, for 13 years. Her first appearance came in 2008 when Maisie was just six-years-old.

After her final scenes had aired, Maisie took to Instagram to pay tribute to the show. The star posted a photo of herself standing next to the Albert Square sign.

“Wow. Eastenders you have been a dream,” she wrote. “Lotta tears, lotta laughs and a whole lotta love. Episode 685 complete.

“Farewell Tiffany Butcher-Baker.”

Plenty of Maisie’s followers took to the comments to wish the star well, including Milly Zero, who simply called Maisie a “SUPERSTAR”.

