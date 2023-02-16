Strictly couple hit with backlash over controversial Valentine’s Day gift

Maisie Smith and Max George have been slammed over a controversial Valentine’s Day gift.

Furious fans of the pair took to the comment section of their Instagram post to slam the gift, with some branding it “inappropriate”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maisie Louise Collender Smith (@maisiesmithofficial)

Maisie Smith and Max George share controversial Valentine’s Day gift

On Valentine’s Day, Maisie, 21, shared some loved-up snaps of herself and Max, 34, on Instagram.

However, Maisie’s snaps have now been mired by controversy.

The first snap posted for her one million followers to see showed the happy couple – who met on Strictly – cuddling in a bed covered in rose petals.

The second snap saw Maisie showing off some new Louboutin heels Max had bought for her.

The third snap, however, is the one that has caused some controversy.

Maisie uploaded a picture of some of the gifts she received – among which is a Balenciaga gift bag.

This didn’t go down well with her followers.

Max and Maisie were slammed (Credit: ITV)

Maisie Smith and Max George slammed

Last year saw Balenciaga court controversy over its use of children in a campaign for BDSM-styled bags.

Balenciaga apologised with a statement, however many are still boycotting the brand.

Maisie‘s followers were less than impressed with her Valentine’s Day gift.

“Balenciaga really?? What chance do we have if people with your two platforms are sharing this!” one fan tweeted.

“Balenciaga is not the one….unfollowed,” another fumed.

What chance do we have if people with your two platforms are sharing this!

“Who’s still buying Balenciaga after all what’s come out [sick emoji],” a third commented.

“Balenciaga and red shoes wow! Like a lot of the famous people supporting the wrongens of the world,” another said.

“Balenciaga? Are you for real? SHAME ON YOU BOTH,” another wrote.

Others defended the pair as one said: “I’m sure they’ll be gutted with all the nobodies unfollowing them.”

Another wrote: “Yes it was inappropriate what Balenciaga did. But ffs… get a life people!”

ED! has contacted reps for Maisie and Max for comment.

Max and Maisie have been targeted by trolls (Credit: ITV)

Max and Maisie slammed by cruel trolls

The couple’s latest controversy comes not long after they were slammed by cruel trolls.

Last month saw Maisie and Max share a snap of themselves. In the picture, Maisie can be seen wearing a short red dress, heels, and stockings.

One troll in the comments accused Max of trying to make Maisie “look and act differently“.

“Anyone noticed how he’s trying to make her look and act differently then her normal self?” they wrote.

Max, however, was quick to fire back.

“Yeah I am aren’t I,” he wrote. “Shut up [laughing emojis].”

Read more: Maisie Smith supported by Max George as former EastEnders actress makes ‘brave’ hospital visit

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.