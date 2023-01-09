Maisie Smith and Max George were slammed by a cruel troll on The Wanted singer’s latest Instagram post of the pair.

Max had been accused by a troll of making Maisie “look and act” differently, but he had a simple reply for them…

Maisie Smith and Max George on Instagram

Over the weekend, Maisie took to Instagram to share a picture of herself and Max.

In the snap for their combined 1.3 million followers to see, Maisie, wearing a short red dress, stockings, and a big white coat, can be seen smiling for the camera with Max.

The Wanted star, meanwhile, is wearing a white turtle neck and a big black coat.

In one photo, Max is looking at Maisie lovingly, while in the second, both smile for the camera.

“Life with you,” Maisie has captioned the post.

Max and Maisie have been dating since last summer (Credit: ITV)

Troll slams Maisie Smith and Max George

Unfortunately, not everyone was very kind in the comment section of Max and Maisie‘s joint post.

“Anyone noticed how he’s trying to make her look and act differently then her normal self?” one follower commented.

They probably didn’t expect Max to reply, but he did, and he didn’t hold back.

“Yeah I am aren’t I,” he wrote. “Shut up [laughing emojis].”

Maybe she’s just found herself with him.

Max’s followers took to the replies to defend him.

“Yeah… he’s making her look like she’s happy and in love!! How very dare he!!” one follower wrote.

“Maybe she’s just found herself with him,” another then said of Maisie.

“She seems like she’s got a mind of her own. Why do you follow if you feel this way,” a third then commented.

The couple’s relationship has come under scrutiny (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Max hits back

This isn’t the first time Max’s relationship with the former EastEnders star has been slammed by trolls.

The main reasoning behind trolls attacking their relationship has been down to the age gap between them.

Max is 34 whilst Maisie is 21.

Taking to Twitter back in November, Max wrote: “I’ve just read that apparently mine and Maisie’s age gap is ‘controversial’.

“A woman in her 20’s and a man in his 30’s.. what the [bleep] are they implying? I’d love an explanation please DM.”

Plenty of Max’s followers leapt to his defence.

“Max, don’t let it get to you, please. You’ve got a lovely relationship, she’s a bundle of joy, you’re a bundle of joy, and you’re happy. That’s all that matters,” one follower wrote at the time.

