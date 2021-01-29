Maisie Smith and HRVY have sparked more romance rumours after the EastEnders actress sent her former Strictly co-star a flirty message for his birthday.

The singer turned 22 on Thursday (January 28), sharing a picture of his incredible-looking cake with fans on Instagram.

Actress Maisie took to her own Instagram to wish him a happy birthday, using fire emojis in a message on her Stories.

Maisie Smith and HRVY were in the latest series of Strictly Come Dancing

What did Maisie Smith share about HRVY and what did she say?

The star, 19, posted a snap of what appeared to be HRVY’s legs, clad in unusual baggy trousers and a pair of bright blue trainers.

She wrote alongside the pic: “Happy birthday @hrvy. You’re just too cold, boy.”

Maisie added freezing, flame and sweating emojis to her message. ‘Cold’, in this context, is a slang word meaning hot, or attractive.

Maisie's message for HRVY on her Insta Stories

What did HRVY say about his birthday?

The singer posted a photo showing his cake – a single-tier creation topped with an avalanche of chocolate goodies.

He simply captioned it “22” with a black heart and birthday emojis.

Happy birthday, HRVY. You’re just too cold, boy.

In the comments, his celebrity pals wished him a happy birthday.

Strictly’s Janette Manrara wrote, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!! Love you!!!” and fellow pro Luba Mushtuk said, “Happy birthday” with a cake emoji, while former Corrie star Katie McGlynn also wished him a happy birthday.

View this post on Instagram

Kept apart by lockdown

HRVY and Maisie had to keep apart while on Strictly as the show adhered to COVID-19 guidelines to keep its pros and celeb contestants safe.

However, just before Christmas, after the show had ended, The Sun reported that the pair had kissed.

HRVY and Maisie reportedly kissed before Christmas

An insider told the newspaper that romance between them brewed “for weeks” and they were “so flirty together”.

They also pointed out that the pair were “always really disciplined about not crossing any lines” during the filming of Strictly.

Now, unfortunately, they are living separately as the UK’s third national lockdown continues.

HRVY lives in Kent and Maisie lives over in Essex. However, according to the Mirror, the pair have been texting each other and plan to reunite as soon as COVID-19 restrictions allow.

