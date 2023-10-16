MAFS UK star ‘kicked off show after fight’ with co-star as he breaks silence in foul-mouthed rant

A MAFS UK star has been kicked off the show after an argument turned physical.

The bust-up – which has yet to air – reportedly took place in the apartments the couples live in during the show.

Luke has been kicked off the show (Credit: Channel 4)

MAFS UK star kicked off the show

According to reports, MAFS UK star Luke – who is married to Jay – was kicked off the show after an argument turned physical.

The star was reportedly booted off the show after getting into a punch-up with his fellow co-star, Jordan.

The bust-up left show bosses no choice but to remove Luke from the show, it has been reported. Luke’s time on the show coming to an end also spelt the end of Jay’s time too.

A source spoke to the MailOnline about the fight and Luke’s axing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke Worley (@lukeworley1)

Speaking to the publication, the source said: “Luke and Jordan struggled to get along from the moment they met, but no one was expecting them to clash like they eventually did.

“The cast attend a couples’ retreat and during dinner things got particularly heated between them and later they come to blows inside Jordan’s apartment,” they then continued.

“The fight was caught on camera, meaning there’s every chance it could be shown in the most explosive scenes ever to be aired on Married At First Sight UK.”

Channel 4 have since released a statement. The wellbeing of cast and crew is our utmost priority at all times throughout production and beyond. During filming, an altercation occurred between two cast members which was defused immediately by crew. All contributors involved were offered appropriate support.”

The star hit out on Instagram (Credit: Instagram)

Luke hits out

Luke has since taken to Instagram to address the reports.

“I’m [bleeping] fuming by the way,” he said in his Instagram story. “And first of all,

“This whole season has been spoilers spoilers spoilers,” he continued.

He then went on to say: “I’m actually [bleeped] off not just for myself, but for you guys at home who just want to tune in and it’s been ruined for you guys.”

He then went on to say that once he can discuss stuff when the show is over, he will.

“Whoever’s leaking and ruining it for the whole country, go [bleep] yourself,” he then added.

