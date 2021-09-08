MAFS UK star Nikita Jasmine has been booted off the show for ‘breaching code of conduct’, E4 has confirmed.

The 26-year-old from Newcastle caused a stir with viewers after tying the knot to Ant Poole.

But after a foulmouthed outburst at her fellow co-stars, Nikita left the experiment for good.

Nikita Jasmine has left MAFS UK (Credit: E4)

MAFS UK: Nikita Jasmine kicked off E4 series

In a teaser clip for tonight’s show (September 8), Nikita is seen screaming at her MAFS UK co-stars.

The outburst occurred during the show’s first dinner party.

Following the heated exchange, E4 has since confirmed that Nikita has left the experiment.

Nikita displayed a level of aggression that was unacceptable

A spokesperson for E4 told Entertainment Daily!: “The wellbeing of cast and crew is our utmost priority at all times throughout production and beyond.

“During filming, a situation escalated off camera and Nikita displayed a level of aggression that was unacceptable and breached our agreed code of conduct on behaviour.

“As a result, she was asked to leave the experiment.”

Nikita previously threw a cup at groom Ant during their honeymoon (Credit: E4)

In addition, they shared: “All involved have been offered support and Nikita has since apologised and resolved the situation with those involved.”

Meanwhile, an insider claims that the argument escalated over whether Nikita’s co-stars were taking part in the experiment for fame.

A source told the MailOnline: “It was over an argument she started, ranting her co-stars were only doing the show for fame – when most of them felt that’s exactly why she had signed up.”

Historical reality TV departures

However, Nikita isn’t the only one.

In 2000, Nick Bateman was kicked out of the first ever series of Big Brother for manipulating the contestants’ nominations.

During his time on the show, the legendary housemate managed to turn his co-stars against each other.

Nick Bateman went down in Big Brother history (Credit: YouTube)

In the end, Nick left the show following an awkward discussion with his fellow housemates.

Frankie Cocozza made headlines for his time on The X Factor.

Following a successful start, the singer left the series after promoting incessant drug use.

Who else has joined MAFS UK star Nikita?

Meanwhile, Christopher Biggins departed Celebrity Big Brother after his controversial comments on AIDS.

Jack Maynard left I’m A Celebrity following a series of unearthed racist and homophobic tweets.

Furthermore, Spencer Matthews also lasted a few days in the Australian jungle.

Biggins caused a stir with his comments on Celebrity Big Brother (Credit: YouTube)

The reality star later explained the decision was over taking “steroid-based medication” to bulk up for a charity boxing match.

At the time, Spencer shared: “When I started taking this programme of pills it was in preparation for a charity boxing match which, ironically, never took place.

“Vanity, I suppose, had been the reason for wanting to bulk up a bit for the fight. I had intended to come off the pills gradually, but there was no time to do this before I reached the jungle.”

Love Island also waved goodbye to contestant Sherif Lanre, just days into his villa stint.

While ITV didn’t give any details about what led to his departure, Sherif confirmed that he “broke the show’s rules” in a statement.

Rodrigo Alves and Tila Tequila also raised alarm bells for their behaviour on Big Brother.

