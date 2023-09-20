MAFS UK viewers’ reaction to trans bride Ella’s ceremony is all the joy we need today

Last night’s edition of MAFS UK (Tuesday, September 19) saw trans bride Ella tie the knot with Nathanial in an emotional ceremony.

Fans took to Twitter in their droves to discuss their wedding – and their reactions are all the joy we need today!

Ella and Nathaniel tied the knot (Credit: E4)

What happened on MAFS UK last night?

Last night’s edition of Married at First Sight saw viewers introduced to another four singletons. Amongst those tying the knot last night were Nathanial and Ella.

Ella has made history this season by becoming the first transgender woman to appear on the show. During the episode, Ella, 29, expressed her fears of rejection due to being trans. However, when it came down to it, the wedding was one she’d always been dreaming of.

Sparks flew from the off between Ella and her new man, with even the wedding photographer commenting that they seemed very “natural” together.

Nathaniel even helped Ella get through her vows, hugging and kissing his new bride as she fought back tears during a hugely emotional moment.

The end of the episode saw Ella reveal to Nathanial that she was trans. In a sweet moment, Nathanial confessed that it didn’t bother him.

Viewers were loving Ella’s wedding (Credit: E4)

Viewers in ‘tears’ over Ella and Nathanial’s wedding on MAFS UK

Speaking to his new bride, Nathanial said: “I’ve had girlfriends, I’ve had boyfriends. It’s all about how someone makes me feel. I will fall in love with a person.

“Like, if this is really you, I just want to get to know you more,” he then added.

E4 viewers were loving Ella’s fairytale wedding – and their reactions are everything!

“Aww why am I crying! Ella looks stunning. Her parents’ reaction was everything a girl could wish for,” one viewer tweeted.

“I am just loving #Ella I so hope it all works out for her… what a beautiful person she is… Honestly, this is just so emotional I’m crying for her…,” another said.

“I’m crying, Ella’s crying, her dad, mum and mates are crying. We’re all crying!!!” a third wrote.

“Crying at Ella and Nathaniel’s wedding. Her dad being adorable, the way Nathaniel helped her get through her vows… I just cannot. So beautiful,” another gushed. “Nathaniel and Ella deserve all the good things,” another then added.

Laura wasn’t impressed with Arthur’s vows (Credit: E4)

Viewers in stitches over ‘cringeworthy’ vows

Meanwhile, it wasn’t the wedding of dreams for Laura and Arthur on Monday night (September 18).

While reading out his vows to Laura at their ceremony, tennis coach Arthur said: “I love you”. It didn’t go down well with Laura – and viewers found the whole thing hilariously awkward.

“Arthur’s vows ‘I love you’….ahahaha [wide eye emoji]. No dude, just no [laughing emojis],” one viewer tweeted.

“Not Arthur telling Laura he loves her in the vows [crying emoji] poor guy should’ve listened to his brother and his best mate,” another wrote.

“I can’t decide what’s more cringe-worthy: Arthur professing his love to her or her attitude,” a third said.

Read more: Channel 4 embroiled in fakery row as MAFS groom is told he’ll be marrying trans woman bride before the ceremony

MAFS UK continues tonight (Wednesday, September 20) at 9pm on E4 and Channel 4.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to then share your thoughts on this story.