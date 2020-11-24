Madonna has showed off her strikingly smooth face in a new Instagram post.

But fans are confused over her seemingly new look, with some even comparing her to an alien.

The iconic singer, 62, took to Instagram to post a striking selfie.

Posing daringly near the camera lens, she addressed her some 15.5 million Instagram fans with: “Shiny forehead….#Mooood.”

The mum-of-six, looks ageless in the snap, and is even rocking bright pink hair.

Madonna has surprised fans with a new look on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews)

What are fans saying about Madonna on Instagram?

But dozens of fans sparked speculation over whether Madonna has recently undergone the knife.

In fact, many begged her to stop having ‘surgery.’

One user commented: “Too much surgery” and another begged: “Omg we love you but please stop.”

While a third user said: “Totally unrecognisable” but a fourth argued: “What’s happening to your face? Almost not recognisable.”

Madonna is known for adapting her look (Credit: SplashNews)

Has Madonna had plastic surgery?

One user simply asked: “Who’s that girl?” and another commented: “No you were just beautiful before all this alien crap plastic surgery dayum Madonna my heart breaks!”

A further user even lamented: “Man too much surgery ruined that natural beauty.”

Many others continued to compare Madge as looking ‘extraterrestrial’ and ‘alien-like’.

The Material Girl has never confirmed whether she has undergone cosmetic surgery or procedures.

However, she hit back at trolls on Instagram last year after a video emerged of her with a very curvy derriere.

Dozens of trolls speculated over whether the star had undergone buttocks implants

But she responded by saying that her body is quite simply hers to do as she will.

She wrote: “Desperately Seeking No Ones Approval…………..’ – presumedly a riff of her hit 1985 movie Desperately Seeking Susan – ‘And Entitled to Free Agency Over My Body Like Everyone Else!!

“Thank you 2019! It’s Going to Be an amazing Year!!’ along with the hashtags ‘#2019 #freedom #respect #nofear #nodiscrimination’.”



What’s more Madonna has shared a few insights into her beauty regime in recent months.

She previously shared a video of her receiving a facial – which involved her being massaged on her face with dinner forks.

And she is believed to be mainly vegan, and consists of a diet that revolves around organic vegetables, fruits, nuts and pulses.

But does reportedly eat fish occasionally.

