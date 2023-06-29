Madonna’s family ‘prepared for the worst’ as singer admitted to intensive care amid ‘serious infection’

The family of Madonna “prepared for the worst” following news that the singer has been rushed to hospital with a “serious infection”, according to reports.

The 64-year-old spent the weekend in intensive care after being found unconscious while preparing for her latest tour.

Madonna was rushed to hospital (Credit: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon / YouTube)

Why did Madonna go to hospital?

On Saturday (June 24), Madonna was rushed to hospital in New York with a “serious infection”. The legendary singer was preparing for her latest tour – which was set to begin next month.

Madonna was found unconscious on Saturday. She was then rushed to hospital, where she was placed in intensive care. It’s believed that the pop star spent one night intubated (the process where someone has a tube put through their nose or mouth).

Her manager announced the news yesterday (Wednesday, June 28) on Instagram. “On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which lead to a several-day stay in the ICU,” he said. “Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected. At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour.”

Madonna’s family were seriously concerned (The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon / YouTube)

Family of Madonna ‘prepared for the worst’ with hospital dash

She then had the tube removed. She is now believed to be alert and recovering.

Now, in a new interview, a relative of Madonna have revealed that they were “prepared for the worst” when the pop legend was rushed to hospital.

“For the past couple of days, no one really knew which direction this was going to turn, and her family was preparing for the worst,” the relative told the Daily Mail.

Madonna’s hospital dash was a ‘wake up call’ (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Hospital dash a wake up call for pop star

They then continued. “That is why it was kept a secret since Saturday. Everyone believed that we may lose her and that has been the reality of the situation,” they then added.”

A source close to the family also told the publication that the hospital dash has bought the family closer together. They also said that it served as a “wake-up call” for the star.

“This really woke her the [bleep] up. She has not been living as healthy a life as she should be for her age, and she has been wearing herself thin over the past couple of months. She thinks that she is still young when, in fact, she is not,” they said. They then added that she think she’s “invincible”.

ED! has contacted Madonna’s reps for comment.

