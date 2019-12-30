Madonna has met her 25-year-old toyboy's parents and said 'I love you'

Queen of pop Madonna looks set for a very happy New Year as she celebrates with her 25-year-old toyboy Ahlamalik Williams.

The Vogue star, 61, has been dating the backing dancer for a year and, according to his parents, the pair are very happy.

Ahlamalik's parents – mum Laurie, 55, and dad Drue, 59 – are both younger than the pop superstar but appear to approve of their son's relationship.

The couple have the seal of approval from his parents (Credit: Splash News)

His dad told TMZ that they met Madonna in September.

Ahlamalik and Madonna first met five years ago and he has danced on two of her tours.

They've recently been enjoying a family holiday with her kids.

View this post on Instagram Family Water Therapy! 💦💦💦............... #fun #healing A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Dec 30, 2019 at 3:24am PST

Drue said: "Love has no age. My son is living la vida loca, and I'm just happy for him."

Last month, Madonna is said to have hosted her boyfriend's parents at one of her Vegas shows, before inviting them to her suite where her personal chef cooked them dinner.

Madonna is dating a dancer 36 years her junior (Credit: Splash News)

It's also claimed that Madonna has invited Laurie and Drue to her shows in London and France early next year.

Drue has been open about his support of his son's relationship with mum-of-six Madonna, who is 36 years older than his son.

He previously told the Mirror: "She told us she is so much in love with him and that we didn’t have anything to worry about as she was going to take care of him."

The pair met five years ago and have been dating for a year (Credit: Splash News)

He added: "We know there’s a huge age gap between the two – 36 years. Madonna is two years older than me. But I have told my son love doesn’t have an age range when you’re consenting adults."

