Madeleine McCann’s parents urge people to pray for daughter on 13th anniversary of her disappearance

Kate and Gerry McCann urged people to pray for their daughter Madeleine on the 13th anniversary of her disappearance.

Madeleine disappeared on May 3, 2007, when she was just three from her bed in a holiday apartment at a resort in Praia da Luz in Portugal.

Kate, 52, and Gerry, 51, marked the anniversary of her disappearance this weekend during the lockdown.

Kate and Gerry McCann urged people to "remember Madeleine" (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The couple usually hold an outdoor gathering to mark each anniversary.

However, it was cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The family reportedly instead marked the day at their home with their 15-year-old twins, Sean and Amelie.

What did Kate and Gerry say about Madeleine McCann?

On their Facebook page, Official Find Madeleine Campaign, they said: "It is now 13 years since we were last with Madeleine.

"Her 17th birthday is to follow in the next couple of weeks...

"The latter tangibly, painfully, bringing it home to us what we have missed and continue to miss as a family."

They continued: "We are very conscious that many families around the world are experiencing similar feelings at this time...

Please take care and please spare a thought or prayer for Madeleine.

"Being separated from each other and with many having lost loved ones prematurely and unexpectedly.

"We have been fortunate to spend more time together as a family since lockdown began, an enforced block to a usually frenetic life, a silver lining to this dark cloud.

"It has made us think about Madeleine even more, as she would have shared this period of special closeness with us too.

Madeleine disappeared on May 3, 2007 during a family holiday in Portugal (Credit: Netflix)

"The investigation to find Madeleine remains open and continues, even though, in a way different to the ideal."

In conclusion, the couple added: "We remain grateful for the ongoing efforts and commitment from all those involved in the search to find her.

"Thank you to everyone still offering their support and good wishes for Madeleine and ourselves. Such solidarity continues to strengthen us.

"Please take care and please spare a thought or prayer for Madeleine and all missing children this weekend.

"Here’s hoping that more ‘normal’, safe and happy times are close at hand."

