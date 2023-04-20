Fresh blow for McCanns as case against prime suspect Christian B dropped

A fresh update has been shared about the prime suspect in the Madeleine McCann case as it’s claimed a case against Christian Brueckner has been dropped in Brunswick, Germany.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, his lawyer Friedrich Fulscher claimed he will now will not face charges over a string of alleged rapes and sexual offences by a German court. It’s also claimed an arrest warrant against him has been revoked.

It’s claimed it has been successfully argued that prosecutors have no jurisdiction over him in Brunswick. This is the city in Germany where the case was being brought. A possible trial was expected to take place this year. As a result, it could have a knock-on effect for the Maddie case.

Christian B will remain in prison, though. He is serving a seven-year sentence for rape. He is not due for release until 2026 after a parole request was rejected.

Madeleine McCann update: Charges against prime suspect dropped

Despite prosecutors claiming they had “concrete” evidence that Christian B abducted Madeleine, charges in that case will potentially not be brought in Brunswick, Germany.

If it has gone against us we will appeal or have the case moved to another city.

Fulscher told the paper: “In its decision of April 19, 2023, the Regional Court of Braunschweig declared that it had no jurisdiction over the charge against Christian B and revoked the arrest warrant against him. For reasons that are not understandable here, the public prosecutor’s office in Braunschweig clung to its jurisdiction and thus risked being overturned by the Federal Court of Justice if it were opened.”

Further to that statement, the regional tribunal in Brunswick said it had decided it was “not competent” to hear the case against Christian B. This is because his “last known address” in Germany was in another state, Saxony-Anhalt. “On the basis of the court’s decision, the Braunschweig justice system is also not competent in the Maddie case,” the statement added.

However, Brunswick proscutor Hans Christian Wolters appears unimpressed. He has said they “have not yet been made aware of the court’s ruling”.

‘We will appeal’

Wolters “doesn’t understand” why Fulscher has the ruling ahead of them. He added that rulings should be given “simultaneously” to both parties.

Clearly not giving up the fight against Christian B, he added: “We are still trying to find out exactly what has happened. If it has gone against us we will appeal or have the case moved to another city of jurisdiction in Germany.”

Blow for the McCanns following Julia saga

The news update will surely come as a huge blow to the parents of Madeleine McCann. Kate and Gerry McCann have been searching for their missing girl since she went missing in Portugal in May 2007.

Next month marks 16 years since Madeleine went missing. She was aged three at the time. She would be turning 20 next month.

Recently a Polish woman came forward claiming to be Madeleine. Julia Wandelt took a DNA test which ruled she wasn’t the missing Brit, though.

