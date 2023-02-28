Website appears to remove ‘vile’ Madeleine McCann merchandise following fierce backlash

In latest Madeleine McCann news, a website has seemingly removed merchandise following backlash online.

The merch was reportedly being flogged as part of a Mother’s Day sale and was described as the “perfect gift”.

The cruel gifts included mugs and clothing, and mocked Madeleine’s disappearance.

Madeleine McCann news

A website, CafePress, was selling the merchandise which was allegedly marketed as Mother’s Day gifts for March 19.

The Daily Star reports that some of the merchandise products, such as the clothing items, had the slogan “my name is Madeleine and I live with my parents” printed across them.

Meanwhile, the website also reportedly advertised a children’s size football shirt which had the names of Madeleine’s parents Gerry and Kate McCann printed on it.

It also said underneath: “Responsible parents don’t leave children alone while they go out for dinner!”

The publication claims the description for the mugs read: “Our unique ceramic mugs will soon be your new favourite way to consume hot or cold beverages.”

The website reportedly had a sale on the products, with the price of a children’s top being dropped from £21 to £13.50.

Meanwhile, the mug had been dropped from £13 to £9.75.

The products sparked backlash online, with one person tweeting: “@cafepress You people are disgusting! Selling gifts that will hurt Madeleine McCann’s parents is beyond the beyond!”

Another wrote: “This is soooo distateful and wrong.”

Someone else added: “@cafepress Very sick people running this company?”

Another tweeted: “So vile!”

Madeleine McCann claims by Polish girl Julia

This comes after Julia Wandelt claimed she could be missing Madeleine.

Madeleine went missing in Portugal in 2007, aged just three at the time.

Earlier this month, Julia made claims on social media that she believes she could be Madeleine.

For us as a family it is obvious that Julia is our daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin and step niece.

She even requested a DNA test to prove her identity.

Julia, who is 21, posted her story on the True Crime Room Facebook page, and told of her alleged abuse at the hands of a paedophile.

She also provided “evidence” to prove she could be Madeleine, showing freckles on her legs and sharing images of herself as a child alongside pictures of Maddie.

Last week, Julia’s family issued a statement on her claims.

They said: “For us as a family it is obvious that Julia is our daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin and step niece. We have memories, we have pictures.”

They also added: “The internet won’t forget, and it’s obvious that Julia isn’t Maddie. We are devastated at this current situation.”

ED! has contacted CafePress for comment.

