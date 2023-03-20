Julia Wandelt makes an appearance on Instagram
Madeleine McCann latest: Expert delivers ‘verdict’ on Julia’s claims she is missing girl

Could Polish woman really be missing Maddie?

By Robert Leigh

In the latest Madeleine McCann news, the claims of Polish woman Julia Wandelt that she is missing Maddie have been tested.

According to reports, Julia’s face has been analysed by recognition software.

Her claims that she could be the missing girl have captivated social media users since they surfaced in mid-February

But ahead of genetic test results taken from three DNA samples, it is thought a Swiss company’s investigations may provide proof that is ‘90% accurate’.

Julia Wandelt smiles on Instagram
Julia Wandelt has made headlines in the past few months (Credit: Instagram)

Madeleine McCann latest: Julia Wandelt face analysis

British toddler Madeleine went missing from her bed while on holiday with her family in the Algarve, Portugal in 2007.

She was just three years old at the time.

Julia, thought to be 21, reportedly has a rare eye condition similar to Maddie. She is said to have a coloboma in her right eye.

The condition causes a misshapen pupil and occurs when part of the eye tissue is missing.

Additionally, Julia claims to have freckles in similar positions to Madeleine on her leg and cheek.

However, despite these reported similarities, a face-matching technique apparently does not support Julia’s claims.

Julia Wandelt speaks on Instagram
Julia Wandelt has spoken openly to social media users (Credit: Instagram)

‘No match’

Ava-X, a facial recognition firm in Switzerland, reportedly says their software finds Julia is extremely unlikely to be Madeleine.

The technology has analysed images of both Madeleine and Julia.

It was developed to help police identify offenders and reunite missing people with their families.

But, according to reports, Ava-X boss Christian Fehrlin has said: “It’s practically impossible for the young Pole to be Maddie.”

It's practically impossible for the young Pole to be Maddie.

A comparison of a childhood image of Julia with one of her as an adult provided a match.

However, the result was negative when a picture of Madeleine was used.

Asked about the chances of Julia being Maddie, Mr Fehrlin said he was 90% sure that the two were different people.

Kate and Gerry McCann, the parents of Madeleine, have not commented on Julia’s claims.

Read more: ‘I am Madeleine McCann’ girl Julia finally finds ‘peace’ as ‘truth’ is uncovered

