As Madeleine McCann news continues to dominate, a facial recognition expert has issued a warning to the ‘I am Madeleine McCann’ girl over her claims.

Julia Wendell, a young Polish woman, has recently claimed she could be the missing Maddie, however, the expert isn’t convinced.

Julia claims to be Madeleine (Credit: Instagram)

Madeleine McCann latest: Who is Julia Wendell?

In recent weeks, a young Polish woman called Julia Wendell has claimed to be Madeleine McCann.

Julia has gone viral for suggesting that she could be Maddie – who went missing in 2007.

She claims to have been a victim of sexual abuse when she was younger.

Julia also has a marking on her eye – similar to Maddie’s distinctive coloboma.

She also claims to have moles in similar positions to Madeleine.

Maddie has been missing since 2007 (Credit: YouTube)

Madeleine McCann latest: Facial recognition expert’s opinion on Julia

Now, a facial recognition expert has weighed in on Julia’s claims to be the missing girl.

Simone Malik, a facial ‘super-recogniser’ spoke to the Daily Star about whether she thinks Julia is really Madeleine.

Unfortunately for Julia, Simone doesn’t believe her to be the missing girl.

“On first impressions, when I looked at Julia Wendell I didn’t see any kind of family resemblance – at all,” she said.

However, she said that on closer inspection, there are some similarities.

But, she says it’s Julia’s jawline that really gave it away – as it’s nothing like Kate McCann‘s.

“Even as a youngster when you look at her, at those pictures, I imagine [she] would grow up to have a jawline [that’s] sharp and chiselled, an angular jawline very much like her mother Kate McCann,” Simone said.

The facial recognition expert thinks Madeleine will have a jawline like Kate (Credit: Sky News)

Facial recognition expert dismisses Julia’s claims

The facial recognition expert continued, claiming that Julia has no angles on her jawline “whatsoever”.

Simone also claims that Maddie would have very distinctive dimples – something she claims Julia doesn’t have.

“For me her jawline and the fact that Julia doesn’t have those dimples like Madeleine and the fact Julia’s mouth is also very different to what Madeleine’s is – Madeleine’s got a very thin upper lip,” Simone said.

She alleges that even as a child, Julia has a full top lip – something Madeleine didn’t have.

She then reiterates her belief that Julia isn’t Madeleine.

ED! has contacted Julia’s representatives for comment.

Read more: ‘I am Madeleine McCann’ girl Julia’s family finally break their silence over her claims

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.