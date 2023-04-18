Julia Wandelt’s phone seized by Californian police as part of ‘deep look’ into her case

The case of Julia Wandelt, the girl who claimed she could be Madeleine McCann, has taken a new turn after police reportedly seized a mobile phone that belonged to her.

It’s claimed that the Orange County Sheriff’s Department seized the device. It is believed to have belonged to Julia when she was out in California with Dr Fia Johansson.

Police in the States are said to have contacted Polish police to inform them of the development, according to Radar Online. The move is alleged to be part of a sprawling global investigation.

Julia is now back in Poland after DNA showed she isn’t Madeleine McCann (Credit: YouTube)

‘I am Madeleine McCann’ girl Julia Wandelt’s phone seized

Dr Fia reportedly confirmed the phone was voluntarily handed to police. She also allegedly claimed that a search and seizure took place. It came after Dr Fia whisked Julia over to the States as a result of death threats in Poland.

Specific details of the investigation have not been revealed. And it’s not clear if the investigation involves the mobile phone.

Our investigation is taking a deep look into it.

A spokesperson for the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said: “We are not going to make any comments about the case.” They then added: “Our investigation is taking a deep look into it. We’re going to let them do their investigative duties and then from that point let the judicial system take over – if it needs to.”

Julia told ED! that she has spoken to police in Poland and they do not have “any open investigation” about her. She said: “I called the police in Orange County and I got the number of the investigator who can help me.” Julia then went on to claim: “Police in Poland don’t have any open, active investigations about me.”

Dr Fia flew Julia to the States as a result of death threats in Poland (Credit: YouTube)

Julia issues apology to Madeleine’s parents

The news comes after Julia sent an apology to the parents of Madeleine McCann. She said: “I never said that I am Madeleine McCann. I used this sentence to create a nick [sic] for my old Instagram account. It was my mistake and I know it and I apologise for that. I should have used the words ‘Am I Madeleine McCann’, not ‘I am’.”

Julia then added: “So it was my fault and it wasn’t my intention to bring sadness or another negative emotion to anyone, especially to the McCann family.” She then concluded: “My main purpose was always to find out who I am and what exactly happened in my very hurtful past.”

