Kate and Gerry McCann’s rep issues statement as ‘I am Madeleine McCann’ girl Julia shares DNA results

After ‘I am Madeleine McCann’ girl Julia Wandelt shared her DNA results, Kate and Gerry McCann’s rep has issued a statement.

Yesterday (April 4), Dr Fia Johansson revealed that she had received Julia’s DNA results back. While they haven’t been matched to those of missing Madeleine, they did show what appears to be pretty conclusive evidence that Julia is not the missing Brit.

The results showed that she is of “100% Polish” heritage. And Dr Fia has since revealed that, upon hearing the news, Julia decided to head back to Poland to be with her father.

Kate and Gerry McCann’s rep has issued a statement following Julia’s DNA results (Credit: Splash News)

‘I am Madeleine McCann’ girl’s DNA results: Kate and Gerry’s rep issues statement

Following the news, a statement was issued by a member of the Official Find Madeleine Campaign page on Facebook. It came after one supporter posted a comment on the page’s cover photo, which was updated back in February.

One woman posted to ask: “Is there any chance of giving us an update? There has been a lot of media about a girl claiming to be Maddie and DNA being done. Is it possible to let your followers know what is going on as we trust you guys more than the media.”

Madeline disappeared from her holiday apartment in Portugal back in May 2007. She was three years old at the time. Madeleine would now be 19.

The woman then added: “Our thoughts and prayers are always with the McCann family and a safe return of their precious daughter.” The woman ended the post with a red heart emoji.

The Official Find Madeleine Campaign said there is no news to share (Credit: Splash News)

‘Nothing to report at this time’

A comment from the author of the original post from the Official Find Madeleine Campaign responded directly to the woman, issuing a statement and an update – although sadly there didn’t appear to be much news to share.

There isn’t anything to report at this time.

Posting last night, the statement from the representative of Kate and Gerry McCann read: “There isn’t anything to report at this time. If and when there is, it will come from The Metropolitan Police.”

Julia’s DNA results shared

Yesterday, Dr Fia issued a statement about Julia’s results. It read: “She is absolutely 100% from Poland. She is a small percentage of Lithuanian and Russian. But the test results show she is Polish. Julia had all the birthmarks as Madeleine McCann, which I believe is God and the universe’s way of wanting us to get close to the man who sexually abused her, expose him and his possible ties to the McCann case.”

Read more: Dr Fia responds to claims of ‘financial gain’ over ‘I am Madeleine McCann’ girl

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.