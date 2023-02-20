Police issue public appeal over Mackenzie Crook’s ‘vulnerable’ missing sister-in-law after actor’s plea

Mackenzie Crook recently issued a plea over his sister-in-law Laurel Aldridge who has been missing since February 14.

Now Sussex Police has issued a public appeal to anyone who may have seen her.

The Office and Pirates of the Caribbean actor Mackenzie recently said Ms Aldridge’s disappearance has left the family “really worried”.

Mackenzie Crook has issued a plea over his missing sister-in-law (Credit: INFphoto.com/Cover Images)

Mackenzie Crook sister-in-law

Speaking to BBC Radio Sussex, Mackenzie said: “It’s incredibly difficult. She is in quite a vulnerable position at the moment.”

She left her house early Tuesday morning and she’s not been seen since.

He said that his sister-in-law “missed a chemotherapy session” on Tuesday, so they feel “worried”.

Mackenzie added: “There were reported possible sightings of her as far north as Bignor Hill, but we’ve discounted those and we think she is very much in the local Walberton area.”

Mackenzie said the family are “really worried” about Ms Aldridge (Credit: ITV)

Laurel Aldridge missing

The actor also spoke with ITV about his sister-in-law, 62, saying her disappearance is “very out of character”.

He said she left her house “early Tuesday morning”.

He added: “That’s in the Walberton area where a lot of people are looking in the local woodlands along the roads and stuff like that.

“I’d really like to appeal to people to go out into their back gardens and have a look in places where she she might have taken rest.

“She’s been missing out for three nights – we’re entering the fourth one now [so], we’re obviously really worried.”

We are asking people who have driven in the Arun area since Tuesday (February 14) to review their dashcam footage as it may have information which could help us find Laurel Aldridge. More information can be found ➡️ https://t.co/0pJnHltCiQ pic.twitter.com/6kEL2kBTmQ — Sussex Police (@sussex_police) February 19, 2023

Sussex Police appeal

On Sunday evening (February 19), Sussex Police issued an appeal on Twitter.

The post read: “We are asking people who have driven in the Arun area since Tuesday (February 14) to review their dashcam footage as it may have information which could help us find Laurel Aldridge.”

It comes after Detective Sergeant Alan Fenn issued a statement on Ms Aldridge’s disappearance.

He said: “We would be grateful if residents in the Walberton and Slindon areas could check their outbuildings for any sightings of Laurel.”

The description police have provided on Ms Aldridge is she’s “5’4 with grey/blonde highlighted hair and sometimes wears glasses”.

Sussex Police then asked members of the public to “look out for Laurel”.

And call 101 with non-urgent information and 999 if the information is urgent.

