Family of eight month old killed in her pram outside hospital pay tribute to ‘beautiful baby girl’

Mabli Hall – the eight-month-old child who was killed in her pram outside her hospital – suffered “severe traumatic brain injuries”, an inquest has heard.

The family of the “beautiful baby girl” paid heartbreaking tribute following her tragic passing last month.

Mabli Hall cause of death confirmed

On June 21, Mabli Cariad Hall, an eight-month-old baby, was hit by a white BMW. She was in her pram outside the entrance of Withybush Hospital in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire.

Mabli was initially airlifted for treatment. However, she was then transferred to Bristol Children’s Hospital. Sadly, Mabli died four days later.

An inquest, which was opened today (July 11), heard that Mabli suffered severe traumatic brain injuries after being hit by the car. The inquest has now been adjourned while police investigations continue.

Family of Mabli Hall pay tribute

Following her death, Mabli’s parents, Rob and Gwen Hall, paid a heartbreaking tribute to her.

“We are absolutely heartbroken by the death of our beautiful baby girl Mabli,” they said.

“She was adored by us and her five siblings and brought us so much joy in her short life,” they then continued.

“We will always remember Mabli’s beautiful little smile and cherish the time we had with her.”

They thanked all those who had tried to help Mabli.

GoFundMe set up for Mabli’s family

After Mabli’s accident, a GoFundMe was set up for Mabli’s family. The GoFundMe was set up to ease the financial burden on Rob and Gwen as they took time off work to be at her side in hospital.

Following Mabli’s death, the GoFundMe organiser wrote a tribute for her: “As previously mentioned, little Mabli sustained severe injuries in the collision that took place on Wednesday, June 21st 2023. Unfortunately, these injuries were too severe to be reversed.

“Despite days of immense strength from Mabli, she peacefully crossed over the rainbow bridge in the loving arms of Gwen and Rob in the early hours of Sunday, June 25, 2023.”

They later said: “Dream big baby girl, fly high. Mabli Cariad Hall – The most beautiful, smiley and happy baby girl.”

The fundraiser has since seen over £28,000 donated to it at the time of writing.

